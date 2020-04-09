Thursday's daily update by the Department of Health Services on the number of COVID-19 cases throughout the state of Wisconsin showed 2,885 positive cases and 111 deaths.
Out of the 2,885 cases, 843 have been hospitalized (29 percent), 1,468 have never been hospitalized (51 percent) and 574 were unknown (20 percent).
The breakdown of cases by county is as follows:
Milwaukee -- 1,484
Dane -- 307
Waukesha -- 184
Kenosha -- 135
Racine -- 84
Ozaukee -- 71
Washington -- 63
Brown -- 50
Fond du Lac -- 49
Rock -- 47
Sheboygan -- 31
Walworth -- 28
Outagamie -- 26
Columbia -- 25
Winnebago -- 25
La Crosse -- 23
Eau Claire -- 21
Sauk -- 21
Jefferson -- 19
Chippewa -- 17
Dodge -- 16
Marathon -- 12
Green -- 9
Door -- 8
Clark -- 7
Douglas -- 7
Dunn -- 7
Jackson -- 7
Pierce -- 7
St. Croix -- 7
Monroe -- 6
Barron -- 5
Juneau -- 5
Oneida -- 5
Calumet -- 4
Grant -- 4
Iowa -- 4
Portage -- 4
Shawano -- 4
Vilas -- 4
Bayfield -- 3
Manitowoc -- 3
Marinette -- 3
Oconto -- 3
Richland -- 3
Rusk -- 3
Waupaca -- 3
Adams -- 2
Buffalo -- 2
Crawford -- 2
Florence -- 2
Lafayette -- 2
Marquette -- 2
Waushara -- 2
Wood -- 2
Ashland -- 1
Iron -- 1
Kewaunee -- 1
Menominee -- 1
Sawyer -- 1
Trempealeau -- 1
The breakdown of deaths by counties as follows:
Milwaukee -- 65
Dane -- 11
Ozaukee -- 8
Waukesha -- 6
Washington -- 3
Fond du Lac -- 2
Outagamie -- 2
Racine -- 2
Rock -- 2
Sauk -- 2
Sheboygan -- 22
Buffalo -- 1
Columbia -- 1
Iron -- 1
Kenosha -- 1
Waupaca -- 1
Winnebago -- 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.