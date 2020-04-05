Sunday's update by the Department of Health Services about COVID-19 resulted in deaths increasing from 56 to 68. 

Milwaukee County had 34 of those deaths, followed by Dane's eight. Ozaukee had six, Waukesha with four, Washington had three, Fond du Lac, Rock and Sauk each have two. Buffalo, Iron, Kenosha, Outagamie, Racine, Sheboygan and Waupaca counties all have one.

The breakdown of positive cases by county is as follows:

Milwaukee -- 1,148

Dane -- 269

Waukesha -- 154

Kenosha -- 98 

Washington -- 57

Ozaukee -- 56

Racine -- 54

Fond du Lac -- 43

Brown -- 29

Rock -- 28

Eau Claire -- 21

La Crosse -- 21

Outagamie -- 21

Sheboygan -- 21

Walworth -- 20 

Winnebago -- 20

Columbia -- 19

Sauk -- 18

Chippewa -- 16

Dodge -- 14

Jefferson -- 14

Marathon -- 12

Green -- 9 

Douglas -- 7

Pierce -- 7

St. Croix -- 7 

Clark -- 6

Monroe -- 6

Dunn -- 5

Juneau -- 5

Barron -- 4

Calumet -- 4

Door -- 4

Vilas -- 4

Bayfield -- 3

Iowa -- 3

Jackson -- 3

Manitowoc -- 3

Oneida -- 3

Portage -- 3

Richland -- 3

Rusk -- 3

Buffalo -- 2

Crawford -- 2

Grant -- 2

Marinette -- 2

Marquette -- 2

Waupaca -- 2

Wood -- 2

Adams -- 1

Ashland -- 1

Florence -- 1

Iron -- 1

Menominee -- 1

Oconto -- 1

Shawano -- 1

Trempealeau -- 1

