Sunday's update by the Department of Health Services about COVID-19 resulted in deaths increasing from 56 to 68.
Milwaukee County had 34 of those deaths, followed by Dane's eight. Ozaukee had six, Waukesha with four, Washington had three, Fond du Lac, Rock and Sauk each have two. Buffalo, Iron, Kenosha, Outagamie, Racine, Sheboygan and Waupaca counties all have one.
The breakdown of positive cases by county is as follows:
Milwaukee -- 1,148
Dane -- 269
Waukesha -- 154
Kenosha -- 98
Washington -- 57
Ozaukee -- 56
Racine -- 54
Fond du Lac -- 43
Brown -- 29
Rock -- 28
Eau Claire -- 21
La Crosse -- 21
Outagamie -- 21
Sheboygan -- 21
Walworth -- 20
Winnebago -- 20
Columbia -- 19
Sauk -- 18
Chippewa -- 16
Dodge -- 14
Jefferson -- 14
Marathon -- 12
Green -- 9
Douglas -- 7
Pierce -- 7
St. Croix -- 7
Clark -- 6
Monroe -- 6
Dunn -- 5
Juneau -- 5
Barron -- 4
Calumet -- 4
Door -- 4
Vilas -- 4
Bayfield -- 3
Iowa -- 3
Jackson -- 3
Manitowoc -- 3
Oneida -- 3
Portage -- 3
Richland -- 3
Rusk -- 3
Buffalo -- 2
Crawford -- 2
Grant -- 2
Marinette -- 2
Marquette -- 2
Waupaca -- 2
Wood -- 2
Adams -- 1
Ashland -- 1
Florence -- 1
Iron -- 1
Menominee -- 1
Oconto -- 1
Shawano -- 1
Trempealeau -- 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.