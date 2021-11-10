St. Croix County has reported 597 positive cases of COVID-19 within the first seven days of November 2021. The County is averaging over 85 cases per day, a level we have not since last year. Due to the high volume of positive COVID-19 cases, St. Croix County Public Health may not be able to personally contact everyone who tested positive for COVID-19 by phone within 48 hours. St. Croix County Public Health will send automated text, phone, and email alerts to residents who tested positive and have not been contacted by Public Health. These automated alerts will have a link to more information about what to do after testing positive for COVID-19.
Automated email alerts will only be sent from covid19@sccwi.gov
Automated text or phone alerts will only be sent from 715-246-8224
A member of our Public Health Department may follow up with you using a different phone number than listed above. To avoid potential scams, please do not reply to or click links in messages that ask you for payment or financial information. Contact tracers and messages from Public Health will NOT ask you for money or payment, social security, or bank account information. If you are unsure of the legitimacy of a message, please contact Public Health at the phone number or email listed above.
You can find more information on what to do after you have tested positive on the St. Croix County website: sccwi.gov/Positive-Tests-Close-Contacts
COVID-19 Testing
St. Croix County Public Health urges everyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or has been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 to get tested. Public Health is partnering with the Wisconsin Army National Guard to provide free COVID-19 drive-through testing sites. Testing alternates every Wednesday from noon – 4 pm between the St. Croix County Highway Shop in Baldwin and Deer Park.
The tests at these drive-through locations are free, and no insurance is needed. Appointments are not required. We recommend pre-registering to speed up the testing process.
You can find a list of testing locations on the St. Croix County website: sccwi.gov/COVID-19- Testing
COVID-19 Vaccines
Everyone 5 years of age and older are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin. St. Croix County Public Health is currently offering free 1st and 2nd doses and booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine on Mondays at the Services Center in New Richmond from noon - 4pm. The clinics at the Services Center are open for individuals 12 and older.
Recently the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11. Public Health is working with local school districts to hold vaccine clinics for this age group. Two clinics are currently scheduled. There will be a clinic at the New Richmond Middle School on Friday, November 12 and at the. Hudson High School on Wednesday, November 17. These clinics are only open to individuals between the ages of 5 and 11. Consent from parents must be given prior to vaccination.
You can sign up for your vaccine by following the instructions on the St. Croix County website:
These vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective against COVID-19. The Pfizer vaccine has been fully approved by the FDA for individuals 16 and older. Individuals aged 5-15 can receive the Pfizer vaccine under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).
