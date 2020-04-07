One week ago, there were, 1,351 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state of Wisconsin.
Tuesday, that number has nearly doubled.
In its daily report, the Department of Health Services announced 2,578 cases with 92 deaths from COVID-19.
The breakdown of cases by county is as follows:
Milwaukee -- 1,323
Dane -- 289
Waukesha -- 166
Kenosha -- 112
Ozaukee -- 66
Racine -- 66
Washington -- 59
Fond du Lac -- 44
Brown -- 41
Rock -- 37
Sheboygan -- 30
Outagamie -- 25
Winnebago -- 24
Columbia -- 23
La Crosse -- 22
Eau Claire -- 21
Walworth -- 21
Sauk -- 20
Chippewa -- 16
Dodge -- 15
Jefferson -- 15
Marathon -- 12
Green -- 9
Clark -- 7
Door -- 7
Douglas -- 7
Pierce -- 7 (The Pierce County Public Health Department reports four of those seven have been recovered).
St. Croix -- 7
Dunn -- 5
Juneau -- 5
Monroe -- 5
Oneida -- 5
Barron -- 4
Calumet -- 4
Iowa -- 4
Jackson -- 4
Portage -- 4
Vilas -- 4
Bayfield -- 3
Grant -- 3
Manitowoc -- 3
Marinette -- 3
Richland -- 3
Rusk -- 3
Shawano -- 3
Adams -- 2
Buffalo -- 2
Crawford -- 2
Florence -- 2
Marquette -- 2
Waupaca -- 2
Wood -- 2
Ashland -- 1
Iron -- 1
Kewaunee -- 1
Lafayette -- 1
Menominee -- 1
Oconto -- 1
Trempealeau -- 1
Waushara -- 1
The breakdown of deaths by county is as follows:
Milwaukee -- 49
Dane -- 11
Ozaukee -- 7
Waukesha -- 5
Washington -- 3
Fond du Lac -- 2
Racine -- 2
Rock -- 2
Waupaca -- 1
Winnebago -- 1
Sauk -- 2
Sheboygan -- 2
Buffalo -- 1
Columbia -- 1
Iron -- 1
Kenosha -- 1
Outagamie -- 1
