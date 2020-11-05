State and local county health officials have confirmed a record-breaking number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state of Wisconsin, and St. Croix County Public Health Officials are closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19.
As of print time, St. Croix County has seen a total of 2103 total confirmed cases, with 895 of those currently active. There have been 11 deaths.
Polk County has seen a total of 743 cases, with 293 currently isolated. There have been three deaths.
Pierce County has seen a total of 819 cases, with 144 currently active. There have been eight deaths.
Area schools are keeping their eyes on numbers to determine the fate of in-person learning and local hospitals are pleading with the public to do all they can to stop the spread of the virus.
Friday, Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) had just two beds available. In an email they said they currently had seven employees out, who were COVID-19 positive. They said two more employees are out due to circumstances related to COVID-19 – either quarantined themselves or home with family members who are quarantined.
Alison Page, Chief Executive Officer of WWH said in western Wisconsin, “Most of the small hospitals close to us are facing challenges with beds or staffing. Some are limiting services due to employee shortages.”
Wisconsin is divided into seven regional healthcare emergency readiness coalitions. WWH is in the Northwest Hospital Region 1. Counties include: Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, Polk, Barron, Rusk, Saint Croix, Dunn, Chippewa, Pierce, Pepin, and Eau Claire. There are 26 hospitals in Region 1. Thursday, October 29th, almost 80% of hospital beds in 26 hospitals in HERC 1 were full.
As of October 29, 1,453 people were hospitalized in the state of Wisconsin due to COVID-19, 330 of them in the ICU. All of the three hospitals in Eau Claire were near capacity.
Last week Minnesota saw its highest number of positive cases since the pandemic started. Thursday saw over 3,000 new cases. As of October 29, 694 people were hospitalized in the State of Minnesota due to COVID-19, 172 of them in the ICU. In the Metro Area: 426 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, 113 in ICU.
