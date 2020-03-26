Thursday's daily report from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide jumped to over 700.
The number of people who died from COVID-19 is now at eight. Five people have died from Milwaukee County, one each from Fond du Lac, Dane and Ozaukee counties.
The breakdown of confirmed cases by county is as follows:
Milwaukee - 347
Dane - 114
Waukesha - 56
Washington - 25
Ozaukee - 22
Kenosha - 19
Fond du Lac - 17
La Crosse - 12
Racine - 8
Rock - 8
Sauk - 7
Sheboygan - 7
Eau Claire - 6
Winnebago - 6
Columbia - 5
Jefferson - 5
Walworth - 5
Brown - 4
Douglas - 4
Outagamie - 4
St. Croix - 4
Dodge - 3
Iowa - 3
Pierce - 3
Bayfield - 1
Calumet - 1
Chippewa - 1
Clark - 1
Dunn - 1
Grant - 1
Green - 1
Juneau - 1
Marathon - 1
Monroe - 1
Portage - 1
Vilas - 1
Wood - 1
The number of counties with positive cases is now 37.
