The difference between Thursday's daily report and Friday's of positive COVID-19 cases statewide is startling.
Thursday's report had 707 positive cases and eight deaths. A day later, the totals are 842 cases and 13 deaths.
Once again, Milwaukee County has more positive cases (411) than the state of Minnesota (398). Milwaukee County now has six deaths from COVID-19, followed by Ozaukee County with three and Sauk, Iron, Fond du Lac and Dane counties with one each.
A breakdown of confirmed cases by county:
Milwaukee -- 411
Dane -- 133
Waukesha -- 61
Ozaukee -- 30
Washington -- 27
Kenosha -- 23
Fond du Lac -- 18
La Crosse -- 14
Richland -- 12
Racine -- 9
Sauk -- 8
Eau Claire -- 7
Sheboygan -- 7
Columbia -- 6
Dodge -- 6
Jefferson -- 6
Winnebago -- 6
Brown -- 5
Douglas -- 5
Walworth -- 5
Outagamie -- 4
Pierce -- 4
Chippewa -- 3
Green -- 3
Iowa -- 3
Bayfield -- 2
Clark -- 2
Dunn -- 2
Juneau -- 2
Wood -- 2
Vilas -- 2
Calumet -- 1
Grant -- 1
Iron -- 1
Marathon -- 1
Marinette -- 1
Monroe -- 1
Portage -- 1
Waupaca -- 1
