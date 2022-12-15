By Raymond T. Rivard
“As some of you may recall, when this building was built, we had two judges and a part-time family court commissioner who did not office in this building. As a result, the building was designed to accommodate a 100% increase in court staff and 30 years later, here we are.”
St. Croix County Branch III Circuit Court Judge Scott Needham made this comment during his annual report to the county board last week, focusing on the county’s circuit court system and personnel.
Needham described the county courts’ challenges and successes, as well as future needs.
Needham said the need for more space comes with caseload increases that could someday lead to the need for a fifth county judge.
“But that only happens if we have the physical space available to accommodate that additional judge,” he said.
Describing the courts as the third branch of government that has a “unique relationship with county,” Needham said their relationship is “strong” and based on “mutual respect.”
“I’m privileged to serve with three exceptional judges, two excellent commissioners, a phenomenal clerk of courts, an up-and-coming register of probate/juvenile clerk, an innovative CJCC coordinator and an incredible support staff, who are outstanding public service … professionals,” Needham said.
It has been their shared vision that “has helped us weather the challenges presented by COVID, as well as the challenges that come with growing caseloads and shrinking personnel resources,” Needham said.
One of the significant challenges of the county courts has centered around increases in serious felonies and child protection cases. Needham said there have been “dramatic increases,” which is to be expected given the continued growth of the county.
“The number of children in out-of-home placement is at record levels,” Needham said. “We are also facing personnel challenges. Filling vacancies in the clerk of courts office is an ongoing problem, replacing retiring court reporters with qualified candidates has become a significant concern, not to mention unfilled vacancies in the district attorney’s office, as well as the public defender’s office, which has a direct and immediate impact on the courts and their operations,” he added.
The personnel issues in locating attorneys to represent low-income defendants’ cases, many of which also involve children, “is becoming almost impossible,” Needham said.
But despite the challenges, the judge said the local courts “have continued to honor our mission statement, which is to provide efficient, effective, and expeditious administration of justice and ensuring equal access to our court services.”
Another issue addressed by Needham was the need for more physical space, not only for the future potential need for another county judge, but also for the safety of all who work in the system and/or pass through the system.
The design of new construction at the county government center will also provide for the safety of those passing through the building and the system.
“I think you all know that under our current design, three of our court officials can only hear in-custody persons by having them transported through public hallways. With the addition, we’ll have eight court spaces that will all have access to the jail directly, providing security to the public, for the defendants, attorneys, and others …”
The implementation of a different scheduling system is also helping the county administer justice and address the growing demand.
“We’re now using block scheduling … on any given Thursday morning we are calling 40 to 70 cases in a span of about an hour-and-a-half. That permits us to consolidate district attorney’s time, public defender’s time, clerk of court’s time, in a concentrated time block and thus far, it’s paying dividends and we’re seeing really good results in terms of case processing,” he said.
Needham said the courts also continue to be “good stewards” of the county’s resources.
While all the judges and court reporters’ salaries are paid by the state, as well as the cost for computers, printers, and IT support, all other court costs are funded by the county.
“The county does receive what I would characterize as a very modest circuit court support grant from the state. We also receive reimbursement for our guardian ad litem expenses, as well as our court interpreter expenses,” he said.
He went on to describe how circuit courts are funded.
“In the state budget, the 3rd Branch … received 45/100ths of 1% of the total state budget,” he said.
“So, for every $100 in the state budget, the courts get 45 cents. The other $99.55 goes to support the legislative and executive branches. St. Croix County receives approximately 3% of the county’s budget.”
Needham said the implementation of the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program in the county has been an “incredible program and we appreciate support from the county.”
CASA is a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that “provides a voice for abused and neglected children who are under the legal protection of the court system,” according to the program’s website.
“The program is up and running … for kids placed out-of-home which now exceeds 100 children … in St. Croix County,” Needham said.
“CASA advocates are trained in providing insight for the courts … they are in those homes every week for at least an hour spending time with these kids … and they write comprehensive reports.” Needham said. “I remind all of us, all it takes is one caring adult for a child to be successful,” he added.
In concluding, Needham was asked by Supervisor Bob Fiedler to describe how the lack of personnel in the public defenders’ office has affected the county.
Needham said that if there isn’t an attorney available from the public defender’s office, it is up to the court to appoint an attorney. However, it is also up to the county to be accountable for the attorney’s bill. The kicker is that the county cannot be reimbursed for those costs, which can sometimes be significant.
Needham finished his presentation by thanking the county board for its cooperation and partnership and invited all supervisors to consider spending time in the court in a “judicial ride-along” to learn about the daily tasks and responsibilities carried out by court personnel.
