In an oral ruling from the bench Oct. 29, Ozaukee County Circuit Court Judge Steven M. Cain ordered the Mequon-Thiensville School District to turn over an email distribution list. Mark Gierl requested the list after Mequon-Thiensville sent out invitations to an event, titled "The Talk: A Necessary Conversation on Privilege and Race with Our Children,", presented by Critical Race Theory advocates.
Mequon-Thiensville provided the staff emails on that distribution list, but withheld the emails of district parents, arguing that if parents emails were made public, parents would stop providing their email addresses, inhibiting district-parent communication. With representation from the Wisconsin Transparency Project, Gierl filed a lawsuit challenging that denial.
Judge Cain rejected Mequon-Thiensville's arguments and ordered the district to turn over the full distribution list. Judge Cain reviewed Wisconsin's Open Records Law and found that the state has a strong policy of public access to government records, that the Open Records Law must be liberally construed to favor access, and that records are presumed to be open to the public unless the government custodian proves an exception to disclosure applies. He also concluded the the district's alleged concern that parents would refuse to provide their email addresses was merely speculation unsupported by evidence. He also agreed that the district's choice to use this distribution list for what he called "community outreach" and "advocacy" purposes (as opposed to mundane educational purposes like announcing school closings) weighed in favor of release.
"As Judge Cain made clear today," said Attorney Tom Kamenick, President and Founder of the Wisconsin Transparency Project, "when school districts -- or any government officials -- start spreading ideological messages, the public has a strong interest in learning whom they are trying to influence. Government distribution lists are public records."
Gierl reacted to today's decision: "It is unfortunate that I had to hire an attorney and go to court simply because a public entity did not want to comply with a simple open records request. Now they are responsible for all attorney fees and statutory damages resulting in the loss of tens of thousands of dollars of taxpayer money."
