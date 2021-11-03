Last week, the Wisconsin Court of Appeals reversed a decision of Waukesha County Judge Michael O' Bohren, which had thrown out a lawsuit filed by Brookfield resident Cheri Mastel against the Elmbrook School District. The decision revives the three of the four claims raised in Mastel's complaint.
In May 2020, Elmbrook filled an open school board position. Mastel made a simple record request for the applications of all eight people who applied. The district refused to turn over three applications, claiming they were for "non-final" applicants and didn't have to be produced. From the five applications it did turn over, Elmbrook redacted information. Mastel sued, and in September 2020, the Waukesha County Circuit Court dismissed the case.
The Court of Appeals ruled that dismissal was in error, making several key rulings that will bring clarity to the Open Records Law and limit what information custodians can withhold. First, the Court of Appeals ruled that custodians can't withhold the applications of non-final applicants unless those applicants requested anonymity in writing. Second, it ruled that a statutory exception for the home contact information of public officials does not apply to unsuccessful applicants for public office. Third, it ruled that the same exception does not apply to professional contact information.
"The Court of Appeals applied the law exactly as written," said Tom Kamenick, Mastel's attorney and founder of the Wisconsin Transparency Project. "Elmbrook was trying to stretch exceptions in the law far broader than they were intended to go."
