On January 25th, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced the preliminary December 2022 unemployment rates for Wisconsin’s 72 counties and the 35 cities with populations greater than 25,000 residents. St. Croix County’s December rate was estimated at 2.7%, which is higher than the final rate of 2.6% for both November and October. One year ago, the county’s unemployment rate was estimated at 2.2%. 

DWD said preliminary unemployment rates from November to December declined or stayed the same in 42 of the 72 counties. Rates declined or stayed the same in 31 of the 72 counties year-over-year. The current rates range from 1.6% in Dane to 6.0% in Iron.  

