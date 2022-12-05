A St. Croix County committee has passed a symbolic resolution supporting the second amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Following several impassioned public comments on both sides of the issue, the St. Croix County Public Protection and Judiciary Committee Thursday, Dec. 1, approved a resolution brought by District 15 Supervisor Mark Carlson that was composed to affirm the county’s commitment to the state and federal Constitutions, especially as they pertain to the 2nd Amendment.
The resolution states, “the United States Supreme Court has affirmed this right to keep and bear arms for traditionally lawful purposes; and … the county board reaffirms its commitment to the Constitution and the rights provided for therein against infringement by either the Federal or State government.”
Around 10 individuals provided comment, with three speaking in opposition to the measure and the remainder for the measure.
Of those speaking in favor of adoption, the major themes cutting across their comments included confirmation that the longstanding amendment has been upheld by the country’s highest courts, that the main purpose of government was to protect citizens’ “God-given rights,” and that it is important for local people to “unite” and support the right to bear arms.
Those speaking against the resolution said that local government officials have already confirmed their support of the state and federal Constitutions by taking the oath of office, thus making the resolution moot; they said they felt the county should be moving more toward solutions to reduce crime in the county; that there are many other more important gun-related issues that needed attention; and that trends toward stockpiling of arms and ammunition by county residents was concerning.
Following the public comments, the resolution was brought to the floor for a voice vote without discussion by the members of the committee, and passed without dissent.
While a more scholarly approach was made by one higher education teacher, those providing comments, both in support and against, did so with significant emotion.
Bill Cizek said, “I teach a class on the U.S. Constitution and I’m here in support of our Bill of Rights, especially the 2nd Amendment.”
Utilizing his coursebook that includes quotes from “our founding fathers,” Cizak said, “It’s important to note that every one of these founders talked about preserving the 2nd Amendment as a freedom to protect us from government.”
Tom Irwin, who began by saying he had previously served three terms on St. Croix County Board, provided his own take on why the committee should pass the resolution: “Because the majority of political leaders are ignoring our rights under the Constitution, the federal laws, the state laws … therefore, we need to strengthen our local counties and communities. We need to beef up support for our God-given freedoms and rights that we have. We need to push back against tyrants who ignore these rights and that’s why it’s important to do this right here at the county level.”
He went on to tie the COVID lockdowns, masking mandates, and efforts to control guns to his belief that government, especially at the federal and state level, are not working in the best interests of citizens.
“President Biden last year stated that he wants to ban all semi-auto guns, including handguns, potentially taking away concealed-carry … primary used firearms,” he said.
Going even further as his reasoning for passing the resolution, Irwin said, “They are erasing the fundamental rights we choose for ourselves. That’s the primary difference between a free Republic and a Marxist/Socialist state. Politics in our culture have become evil. You have to get to a point where you understand you must choose which side, you’re on.”
Sarah Yacoub, who most recently lost a bid in a race for the District 30 of the State Assembly, said the discussion taking place was a privilege they all should recognize.
“That’s one of the amazing things about our country … that you all have the courage to sit and have hard conversations and sometimes hear very harsh feedback,” she said.
Yacoub then described why the county was, in her opinion, moving away from solutions.
“As I understand it, the last 40 deaths in St. Croix County have some nexus to drunk driving, suicide and homicide. The two commonalities, apart from drunk driving, are guns and domestic violence,” she said.
To support her argument, Yacoub described a case where “a local business owner shot at his wife’s head – thankfully, he’s a lousy shot and was drunk, so he missed – but this local justice system is bending over backward to make sure he has access to those guns.”
She then went on to describe the impact gun laws have had across the country.
“We know that responsible gun laws save lives, as six out of 10 states with the least violence have the most responsible gun laws. This isn’t about taking away somebody’s huntin’ rifle, this isn’t about taking away our heritage. This is about responsible gun laws that save lives … We’re moving this in the wrong direction. It cannot possibly be that at the time you all are gearing up to ask taxpayers for a $100 million vanity project [government center] … they are also pursuing policy that we know will increase crime in St. Croix County … Do, and be better.”
Matt Rust said he wanted “to help put this whole discussion into context. It’s the proper purpose and goal of government. What is that? It’s to secure the people’s natural God-given rights. We find this in the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, the Wisconsin Constitution, and it is codified by the oath of office … that is the job of government - to secure our rights.”
Scott Miller said the “very symbolic resolution is important to all us Americans, even the ones who don’t realize it. I’m here to say that this county and across the nation – we need to unite as Americans, - not Republicans, not Democrats.”
He also said the country was headed toward a fiscal cliff that “is going to drive us into something that none of us have ever lived through.”
In summing his thoughts, Miller said “the 2nd amendment – was written by people who came from a tyrannical government – and what is a tyrannical government? It’s what we see in 2020 when our government … our officials … that are supposed to represent us and supposed to have our back … we’ve seen multiple jurisdictions not protect their people, not protect the people’s property rights – let them get burned down, and it was ‘peaceful’ protesting.”
Describing the federal government as “overreaching,” Miller said it had become apparent that … “we need to unite as a community to support our sheriff … I never thought I’d see the day that somebody in Washington, D.C., are going to mandate I take an experimental shot or an experimental mask. With that said, we need to unite as Americans, come together at the local level, work our way up so we get the control back at our local level and tell our federal government that they need to shrink and get back to where our founding fathers wanted them.”
Sue Curtis and Matt Moore, both speaking against passage of the resolution supporting the 2nd Amendment, had their own concerns.
Moore said, “I am here to speak today in opposition to this resolution for the following reasons: Members of the board who will decide this matter have already taken an oath to uphold and faithfully discharge the duties of your job in accordance to the United States Constitution and the Wisconsin Constitution, rendering the resolution completely moot. This is not about supporting the Constitution. It’s about making St. Croix County a 2nd Amendment sanctuary. Second, individual rights to bear arms are entrenched in the United States Constitution, the Wisconsin Constitution and have been upheld by multiple Supreme Court rulings. This resolution is symbolic, and has no force of law. Third, gun laws that have provoked such measures across the country – red flag laws, uniform background checks, restrictions on assault weapons, restrictions on high-capacity magazines - have existed for years, are widely popular, and have withstood past legal challenges. Finally, lawmakers who so openly flout the law, subvert the idea of law. As Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis wrote nearly a century ago, ‘If the government becomes a law-breaker, it breeds contempt for the law. It invites every man to become a law unto himself. It invites anarchy.’”
Curtis was confused as to why many feel they need protection against the government.
Referencing a story by the Associated Press this past week focusing on several individuals in St. Croix County, including Supervisor Carlson, Curtis said, “It talked about a growing faction of individuals in St. Croix County and an increasing movement in America. It referenced a group of individuals that live a typical country life but ascribe to a strong belief and values and fears that their … beliefs are threatened. They talked in the article about the stockpiling of weapons and ammunition. ‘Readying’ for when things go really bad for America … this rhetoric that I’ve heard before spoken at town meetings … They talk about the overthrow of tyrannical government … I’ve heard it here … and the possibility that people might take up arms against their own government.”
She went on to describe a quote in the AP story from Supervisor Carlson who said that the use of guns would be “horrible,” but that people continue to stockpile and prepare. “I have a concern about that,” Curtis said. “Placing political differences aside, I am really perplexed about how anyone would take up arms against their own government. I ask, who is the tyrannical government? Is that you? Is it our town board? Is it our county boards? We really have to think carefully about that … What’s going to happen when and if that happens - when there is a perceived or imagined tyrannical government?”
Following the robust and thought-provoking comments from both sides of the issue, the committee declined to approve an amendment offered by Supervisor Cathy Leaf, made a slight “technical” amendment, and then approved the language as presented.
