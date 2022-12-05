A St. Croix County committee has passed a symbolic resolution supporting the second amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Following several impassioned public comments on both sides of the issue, the St. Croix County Public Protection and Judiciary Committee Thursday, Dec. 1, approved a resolution brought by District 15 Supervisor Mark Carlson that was composed to affirm the county’s commitment to the state and federal Constitutions, especially as they pertain to the 2nd Amendment.

