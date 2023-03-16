St. Croix County Administrator Ken Witt was rather blunt describing why approval of its Public Safety referendum is crucial April 4.
“We have not been able to keep up with the demand for services,” he explained to the Baldwin Village Board during last week’s meeting. “Our levy limits have been in place since 2005 and this is the first time, we’ve asked for a levy increase.
“We are the fastest growing county in the state.”
The County is asking for 24 positions, including eight Sheriff deputies, four Correction deputies, three investigators, two pre-trial case managers, two support staff, two deputy clerk of courts, two mental health co-responders and one CHIPS (child in need of protection and/or services) attorney.
The proposed levy increase spread out throughout the County is $3,536,507 starting in 2024 going forward. Witt said the increase for taxpayers will be $24.97 per $100,000 of equalized value.
‘We have the eighth lowest tax rate out of 72 counties,” he added. “Our need is growing faster than what we can keep up with. (This referendum) will get public safety where we need it to be.”
Sheriff
Lt. Charles Coleman presented the facts and figures about the sheriff’s department.
“We’ve only added one deputy to the field service side since 2007,” he said, adding its call volume have increased 18 percent since that time.
One of the graphs they presented showed calls for service per deputy in 2021. There were 580 calls for service per deputy, which was the highest of eight agencies (Eau Claire, La Crosse, Dunn, Polk, Pierce, Barron, and Washington (Minn.) The average was 400.
Another intriguing graph was deputies per jurisdictional population (minus city, village, and townships) in 2021. The average was 1.2 deputies per 1,000 residents. St. Croix County’s average was 0.8. That number was the lowest among the neighboring agencies previously mentioned.
Coleman also touched about fentanyl, the drug of choice currently. As of Feb. 27, over 209 grams were seized in 2023, which was alarming, considering in 2022, the amount was 144.65 grams.
“Two milligrams are considered a deadly overdose,” he added.
Countywide crashes have also increased 27 percent since 2007 with criminal/fatal ones taking weeks to investigate.
“Those take up a large part of our time,” Coleman said. “We understand these are traumatic incidents and want to provide them with the best service possible.”
District Attorney
Public Information Officer Adam Kastonek filled in for District Attorney Karl Anderson to illustrate the need at the DA’s office.
“In 2008, 81 search warrants were reviewed,” Kastonek said. “In 2022, the number was 441.”
In 2019, 462 felony cases were referred to the DA’s office. Last year, the number increased over 18 percent to 548.
He also touched on the need for the CHIPS (Child in Need of Protection and/or Services) attorney. The number of CHIPS cases have increased from 74 in 2019 to 106 last year. The attorney would be part of the Corporation Counsel’s Office.
Village President Lance Van Damme asked about the 80 million the County borrowed for its Government Center expansion.
“It’s one of the side effects of the growth,” Witt replied, noting when the current building was built in 1993, the lifespan of the building was 20 years.
“We took it for almost 30 years,” he continued, as the population has increased from 53,000 to 96,000 in those 30 years.
“We understand some people think (this referendum) is going to be too much, but we feel there is a strong need.”
