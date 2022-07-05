County NN in St. Croix County will be closed at the I-94 bridges over the highway from noon Tuesday, July 5 to noon Wednesday, July 6 as a result of construction.
The interstate bridges over County NN between the I-94 interchanges at County B and WIS 128 and Carr Creek just west of the I-94/County B interchange are being replaced as part of a multiyear construction project that kicked off in 2021 and is scheduled for completion in fall 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.