“Jails and prison have essentially become de facto mental health institutions, de facto detoxification centers … and the idea here is that for those non-violent offenders that end up in the court system - in the jail and emergency departments – how do we locally develop systems of care that respond to their behavioral health needs more effectively and prevent them from cycling through the courts, jails, and emergency departments?”
That’s the question posed by Robert Rohret, the St. Croix County director of Health and Human Services, that county officials are seeking to address.
A behavioral health subcommittee was formed some time ago to develop a white paper that describes what St. Croix County has already been doing to provide more mental health services.
The St. Croix County justice system, like so many others across the state, is transitioning from one focused on a law enforcement/courts-based infrastructure to one that relies more actively on emerging behavioral health services.
To that end, local judges, human services personnel, and law enforcement representatives will be attending an upcoming summit that could provide direction and answers to many questions.
Rohret recently provided to the members of the Community Justice Coordinating Committee (CJCC) the background information about the summit and the impact it could have on local services.
The event, according to Rohret is being planned to be held in Madison Friday, April 21, with a contingent of four representatives from each county attending.
“The Wisconsin summit resulted from a regional summit held in Vermont last year,” Rohret said.
Rohret attended the Vermont summit as a Wisconsin representative, along with Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Ziegler, and River Falls Police Chief Gordon Young.
“We … joined Northeastern states to examine state courts’ response to persons with behavioral health conditions entering the court system,” Rohret said.
In addition to the Northeastern summit, there were several others held around the country.
From those summits a final report with recommendations was issued.
“The Wisconsin summit will include national, state, and local perspectives on crisis intervention, response, law enforcement training, and youth mental health,” Rohret said.
The overriding goal is to “focus on systems change that reflects and diverts people with mental health and substance abuse disorders away from the courts and away from emergency departments toward behavioral health services and support options,” he said.
As of last week, the local representatives will be Judge Edward F. Vlack, Justice Services Director Phil Galli and Sheriff Scott Knudson. In addition, Rohret, Chief Young, and Behavior Health Administrator Sharlene Lopez will also be attending.
“After the summit, the representatives from the counties will “go back and talk about what they learned and apply the concepts to local care,” Rohret said.
Locally, a behavioral health subcommittee was formed some time ago to develop a white paper that describes what St. Croix County has already been doing to provide more mental health services.
“We decided to hold off until after the summit to draft this white paper so we can see what we learned from that. We want to look locally at how we can better serve this population,” he added.
Sliding deeper into the definition of what a local white paper might look like, Rohret said it would provide a description of the “Services already offer throughout the county for people with behavioral health conditions who interface with the court systems with emergency departments and end up in jail.”
Vlack responded: “About 20 years ago after I became a judge, I met with a representative from another part of the state and people up in Barron County along this issue. And they said, ‘what do you need?’ Well, we need resources, we need some funding and everybody in this room knows what we haven’t gotten in the last 20 years … and I’m hoping that this summit can convince the Legislature that there’s more counties in this state than Southeast Wisconsin …
Judge Needham hit on a point regarding kids not being raised knowing the difference between right and wrong … plus you add the pandemic and the closures … we have a tidal wave coming and if we’re not ready for it, we’re going to be overwhelmed … So, I’m really hoping that something will actually come out of this …”
Rohret continued, saying the issues being addressed will dovetail into St. Croix County’s current direction.
“This whole idea fits nicely with some of the concepts we have already implemented around these ARPA positions where we have someone here at the government center now, we have two co-responders, we have case managers that go into the community and oftentimes meet with people who have some kind of criminal justice involvement. Chief Young in River Falls is a big proponent of this … the sheriff is supportive, I think, of these kinds of efforts, and it will be good to have Judge Vlack there to provide perspective on all of this.”
