St. Croix County has issued a State of Emergency following the recent severe storms. During the overnight hours of July 28, parts of St. Croix County experienced severe thunderstorms, straight-line winds and a confirmed EF1 tornado.
St. Croix County Emergency Management has been in contact with local municipalities and the St. Croix County Highway Department to assess the damage. The storm caused down power lines, fallen trees, debris and damage to residential properties. The State of Emergency provides the County with the authority to close or clear roads and the ability to request assistance from the State.
Damage at the Hogg Pen
Hogg Pen Bar and Grill owner Joe Fisher arrived the next morning, July 29, after the storms and saw what the back of his building looked like.
“That isn’t good,” he said, noting that the back awning has fallen onto an electrical line and bricks were missing.
Crews from Xcel Energy and Monicken Electric were on site to shut off the electricity and to remove the awning. The Hogg Pen was closed for most of the afternoon as a result.
Fisher believes a partial funnel cloud was responsible for the damage for it to drop the awning straight down like it did as compared to straight line winds.
Up to 95 miles per hour
The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities reported the tornado touched down three miles southeast of New Richmond, was on the ground for six miles and lifted two miles north-northwest of Hammond.
It reached wind speeds of 95 miles per hour, which elevated it to an EF1 tornado. The NWS reported it’s the second tornado that has touchdown in western Wisconsin in the last two months, with the first being June 24 in Rusk/Chippewa counties.
NWS officials stated this storm wasn’t a surprise to them and had its path of destruction highlighted well in advance.
Follow these steps
St. Croix County stated if your property was damaged by the storm, follow these steps:
• Notify your insurance agent to begin the claims process.
• Make a list of damaged items.
• Take photographs of any damage.
• Keep samples of damaged material and receipts that document repairs or replacement of damaged items.
For more information, visit the Wisconsin Commissioner of Insurance’s website.
