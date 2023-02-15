St. Croix County has a new facilities director, CNAs will get a pay boost, and the county squared things up with Glenwood City over a small piece of property not correctly registered for several years.
The actions took place at the county board’s monthly meeting last week.
Taylor Mabis, St. Croix County’s new facilities director, was asked to address the board upon the announcement of his new position and obliged with a simple “Thank you” and a laugh from supervisors.
Mabis has been employed by the county for the past eight years, working his way up through positions within the facilities department.
In a report to the board, it was noted that Mabis has been serving as interim facilities director since December.
In the report prepared by County Administrator Ken Witt, he wrote: “After an open recruitment process, our internal candidate, Taylor Mabis, was the best fit for our organization. It is my honor to recommend his permanent appointment as Facilities Director for St. Croix County.”
Mabis received a Business Management Associate Degree in 2013 from Chippewa Valley Technical College in River Falls and was certified with a ProFM credential from the Professional Facility Management Institute in December 2018.
Quit claim deed
The county board approved a resolution for a quit claim deed between the County of St. Croix and the City of Glenwood City.
The county was recently notified by Autumn Lindquist, attorney for the City of Glenwood City, that the title for a 1.06 parcel of land used for the city’s recycling center was supposed to be transferred from the county to the city in May of 1996, but the property’s legal description was never included on the warranty deed recorded Oct. 2, 1996.
The resolution passed by the county authorized the county board chairman and county clerk to sign a quit claim deed transferring title of the 1.06 acres known as the Recycling Center from St. Croix County to the City of Glenwood City.
CNAs
The county board, at its Feb. 8 meeting, also authorized additional step increases for certified nursing assistants.
The county completed a wage study recently that showed the county not paying wages that were considered “competitive.”
Not only had the county been paying wages that were below market, but the need for CNAs required the county to contract with outside services, to the tune of thousands of dollars per month.
Supervisor Dave Ostness said the pay raise was long overdue. In speaking with CNAs, Ostness said they are in a position where “they can go to Dominos or anyone else … and can make more delivering pizzas than they can make as a CNA. That’s sad. We’re having a hard time recruiting people, but once we get [wages] back up and we’re competitive with everybody else, all I see is positive things,” he said.
The nationwide shortage of CNAs has also been prevalent in St. Croix County.
The county is approved for 54 FTEs, but currently have just 32 on staff.
Supervisor Mark Carlson said, “I’m not so sure we should be in the nursing home business in the first place, but that aside and since we are, I believe we should pay them more. It seems awfully low.”
Supervisor Dan Hansen added, “people who do the job … they really do a great job … they do a very hard job and incredibly good job …”
In the report to the board, the fiscal impact was estimated at $62,232, including incremental benefit expenses.
The report states: “As an enterprise fund, the additional expenses will decrease the amount of net profit for the Health Care Campus. Positive cash flows from the Health Care Campus go to paying back the cash advances the general fund has provided to the health care campus fund. The positive potential is that adding additional staff could expand the number of beds the county can fill, which would increase the net cash flow.”
