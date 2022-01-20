In 1990 the census for St. Croix County’s population was over 50,200 people. Three years later, the current Government Center was built.
Fast forward 30 years later and the 2020 census showed St. Croix County with a population of 93,596 people.
That growth alone is one of the big factors why County officials are touting the need for expansion to the current building, located in Hudson.
“Additional space will specifically benefit our public protection services,” the County emphasized in handouts and in public open houses over the last two months. “We have a current need for more space, which will only increase in the future.”
As the second fastest growing county in Wisconsin, St. Croix County is projected to have a population of over 119,000 by 2040.
Crime and Courts
Three studies have been done on County Government facilities since 2012.
A 2012 study noted the growing needs of District Counts. A 2019 jail study showed population projections could increase at a rate just under 3% with 146 in the year 2024, 166 in the year 2029.
A Government Center Building Subcommittee reviewed these studies, toured County facilities, and met with County employees to learn more about the space needs to develop the current plan.
Those findings resulted in the 164,360 planned square foot expansion that could include new tenants such as the Hudson Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Corrections and Public Defenders.
“Having these tenants under one roof will improve how efficiently we interact with these organizations and can result in additional cost savings for the County,” the County explained.
The expanded law enforcement areas will include new training rooms, evidence labs, interview rooms and increased storage space. The County noted evidence must be retained for as long as a case can be active through trials and appeals. That period could last up to 40 years.
Hudson Police and St. Croix County would be sharing the evidence labs, storage space, public lobby and interview rooms.
The courts would be addressed with additional courtrooms, children’s waiting area for family court, dedicated jury deliberation rooms, and additional office space for the District Attorney and Victim Witness.
The jury deliberation rooms was noted as the County Board room is currently used for jury assembly.
“A dedicated space will free up the County Board room for other services or department meetings,” the County noted.
Cost and construction
The projected maximum cost for the expansion is $87,436,451, with County officials stating the final amount could be lower as among other factors, the new tenants would be paying for their space. The actual cost could drop as much as $10 million.
County officials want to strike now due to the low interest rates. If a home is valued at $300,000, the initial property tax increase would be $119, which would lower over time. A $200,000 property value would see a $79 increase and a $400 home would see a $158 increase.
In regard to construction concerns, the land in question is currently owned by the County is already zoned for public use. The expansion will not be directly visible to any homes in the area and will not have negative environmental impacts.
The Administration committee debated this topic further at the Jan. 18 meeting.
