Services extend into the communities and the county
The St. Croix County Community Development Committee at its November meeting gave a nod of approval to the 2023 contract with UW-Extension.
Because the $224,049 needed to fulfill the annual contract had already been authorized by the County Board, it wasn’t necessary for the Community Development Committee to formally vote on the contract.
The nearly quarter-of-a-million-dollars of next year’s contract will go toward the fees for the three full-time educators - the Outreach Support Associate, the 4-H Program Educator, and the Health & Well Being Extension Educator, as well as four educators who serve several counties.
The county pays for shared services from the four other educators – The Agricultural Extension Educator – Regional Crops; the Agriculture Extension Educator – Regional Dairy; the Communities Extension Educator; and the Agriculture Extension Educator – Horticulture.
The county pays $22,450 for the Communities Extension Educator (50%), while the other three positions are at 25% ($11,225).
The county also fully-funds the Outreach Support Associate at $75,124. A student intern is also funded at $13,000.
The contract runs from Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2023.
County Administrator Ken Witt said the contract was considered “fairly routine,” and that the county had approved contracts similar in format in the past.
However, Witt did quickly go over a few of the specifics for the committee.
“I’ve laid it out so that supervisors understand the services being purchased,” Witt said. “And it matched right to the penny what we budgeted,” he added.
According to the contract narrative, “Extension is organized both around geography, as faculty and staff deliver programs in communities throughout the state, and around academic disciplines including Agriculture, Natural Resources, Community Development, Youth, Human Development & Relationships, and Health.”
Extension’s goal is to maintain an office in every county “willing to commit to continued funding and space for Extension staff,” stated the narrative.
Kristen Bruder, Area Extension Director managing Area 5 (Pierce, Polk, and St. Croix counties), provided the committee with additional information about Extension’s offerings for the communities served, as well as the county.
Bruder told the committee, “Chairman Hansen did ask me to put together a document that shows … some of the value-added we’re offering … within the county government … also some other resources we can provide departments if they so choose,” Bruder said. “A lot of times we tailor these to the county department ‘ask.’ You will see … some of the areas we’re programming with and some of the areas we’re partnering with and offering services for,” she added.
The list provided by Bruder, who is currently serving as interim director of Area 5 and will soon be taking over as director with Area 6 (Eau Claire, Dunn, and Chippewa counties), included what she defined at “Value-Added” services for the county.
UW-Extension currently partners with the county in the following areas:
• Agriculture - Crops and Soils; Dairy; Horticulture County Department Partnerships: Community Development (soil conservation education; seeking additional partnerships with new ag model).
• Community Development - County Department Partnerships: Public Health (strategic planning); Administration (strategic planning initiative; broadband).
• Health and Well-Being – County Department Partnerships: Health and Human Services (weekly self-care drop-in sessions for staff; presentations on stress and resiliency); Public Health (team building, staff development, strategic planning with Kari); Human Resources (worksite wellness challenge program); Criminal Justice Collaborative Council (member).
• FoodWise - County Department Partnerships: Human Services (Education to WIC and Community support group).
• 4-H Y o u t h D e v e l o p m e n t: County Department Partnerships - new educator to position started Sept. 1.
• Outreach Associate - County Department Partnerships: ADR (working with ADRC to bring Strong Bodies to the county).
“Not only do we serve the community, but we also work with county departments on helping within their infrastructure, then also partnering with them with community needs for families, youth, agriculture, and other organizations …,” Bruder said.
Committee Chairman Supervisor Dan Hansen said the contract was “thorough,” and “it includes insurance, it talks about employee personnel rules and holding county and University of Extension employees accountable. It’s a good, thorough contract …”
Bruder helped sum up the continued partnerships by describing how Extension tailors its programs and services for county departments.
“We do what can to bring resources to requests. It’s a conversation and relationship … That’s kind of how we operate in the counties, and why you have your local educators. Yes, they are employed by UW-Madison Division of Extension, but they live and work right here in the communities,” she said.
