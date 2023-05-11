The county board will be hiring more public safety workers.
St. Croix County Board of supervisors gave their approval to a resolution amending the county’s budget to utilize a portion of the fund balance in 2023 and 2024 to pay for public safety positions that were part of a failed referendum shot down in the Spring Election by county voters.
In addition to allowing for the funding of four patrol officers for the rest of this year, supervisors also approved an amendment to add a Child in Need of Protection and/or Services (CHIPS) attorney and an investigator for the Sheriff’s Office to the approved resolution.
The proposal, offered by Supervisor Ryan Sherley, is to use the county’s fund balance to pay for four public safety patrol officer positions that were requested in the referendum. He first proposed the funding a couple of weeks ago when the County Board Committee of the Whole sent Sherley’s proposal to the Administration Committee, which met last week.
The resolution, as approved by the Administration Committee, then found its way back to the full county board meeting May 2, where supervisors made a couple more amendments before approving the full measure on a vote of 17-1.
Only Supervisor Carah Koch voted against the measure.
Those two amendments removed the language specific to potential future funding and added in two more positions – an investigator for the Sheriff’s Office and a CHIPS attorney.
The discussion
Koch opened the discussion by describing how the resolution was developed and how it made its way back to the county board.
“This came before the administration committee … and I thought we had some good discussion there,” Koch said.
“Supervisor Sherley came to share more details about his proposal, and we discussed the opportunities to fund it and … help support those public safety concerns.”
However, she also said that it was important for the county board to “thoughtfully” budget for the future.
“The resolution here I see really as a compromise between … essentially funds for positions using fund balance for the next couple of years … but it also creates an understanding that there needs to be a funding source moving forward because … we want to carefully budget for the future and not encumber projected sources of income if we don’t have them …,” Koch said.
However, there was some maneuvering by supervisors to bring the resolution more in-line with many of the supervisors’ overall thinking.
Supervisor Paul Berning opened the discussion about the resolution by offering an amendment that would remove the following from the measure: “BE IF FURTHER RESOLVED that if the voters do not approve by referendum the funding of the four patrol deputies for 2025, the County will reduce the total number of patrol deputies by four positions, through attrition, starting January 1, 2025, unless an alternate means of funding is established.”
“The reason I bring this [amendment] up … When we hire employees, no matter what area we hire we do not put this clause into any of our resolutions that we use when giving pay increases, when we’re doing benefit changes, wage grid realignments, position realignments,” Berning said.
“I find it disheartening that we would have these particular four lines in this resolution because the sheriff has explicitly said hiring positions … in this particular manner is not the way to go. And so, eliminating these four lines will show our commitment as the county board – that we are willing to make this a priority - law enforcement a priority - and the people of our county that need this priority …,” he added.
Berning also argued that putting the sheriff in a position where he would be faced with hiring staff without guaranteeing a future beyond 2024 wasn’t an effective way to retain employees. He argued that if a candidate understands that they are being hired for a position that could end within the year, they most likely would not consider it.
Other supervisors expressed their approval of Berning’s amendment.
Supervisor Rick Ottino said, “I am 2000% in favor of all these positions. I have two problems with this right now. First being that the voters said no. Now I believe that they said no to the monies not necessarily no to extra security, law enforcement, and public protection. If we’re having to go back to the voters again in 2025, we’re not doing our job. This should be … put in the budget on an ongoing basis to fund the people that we need to have St. Croix County secured.”
Both supervisors Shawn Anderson and Mark Carlson expressed their approval of Berning’s amendment, with Carlson saying, “The feedback I got on why [the referendum] failed was we were told to go do our jobs and do it without increasing the money. So, they want the public safety … If we went back to referendum … it would fail just as the last one did.”
Countering those arguments and expressing her concerns about Berning’s assertion the county board had never done this with other hirings, Koch said, “We actually do this for other positions,” she said. “For example, the ARPA funding, or any time we have a grant-funded position. We know there is limited time, but we still hire folks. It’s a known timeframe where they’re hired and then the money is gone unless it gets put back into the budget. I’m concerned about taking this language out because I’m very uncomfortable operating on a structural deficit, which we would be doing going forward. I think we can say, ‘well, we would need to find the money in the future with our budget.’ But we also don’t know the other needs that are going to come forward in the coming years. I feel keeping the language in here is important. We do it with other positions. I recommend we do not vote for this amendment.”
Her recommendation fell short as the amendment to take out the specific language passed on a 10-8 vote.
Wrinkles
However, before the overall resolution was to be considered. Supervisor Sherley added another wrinkle – two wrinkles, in fact.
He made a motion for another amendment to add an investigator and CHIPS attorney to the resolution, so that the exact language would read:
“NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the St. Croix County Board of Supervisors hereby amend the 2023 budget to use fund balance to fund four patrol deputies, one investigator, and one CHIPS attorney for six months covering the remainder of 2023.
When asked about the total cost of adding the investigator and one CHIPS attorney, County Administrator Ken Witt said the investigator would cost the county $137,000 per-year and the CHIPS attorney would cost $160,000 per-year.
Because the board was voting to fund these positions for just the remainder of 2023, the total cost for both positions over the course of the final six months of the year would be $120,000.
There was also discussion about funding for the positions in 2024, but in the end that would be addressed when the board finalized the 2024 budget later this year.
When asked whether adding the investigator and CHIPS attorney concerned him, Witt said the decision to utilize fund balance was “a board policy decision,” and then went on to describe how fund balance is allowed to be utilized.
“There are three things you can do with fund balance:
-I would recommend transferring the balance to the capital improvement fund so we can avoid future borrowing, so we can maintain the infrastructure we have;
-We can apply balance to the debt service fund so we can buy down the tax levy and reduce the tax impact for the taxpayer; and
-It can be used to cover one-time expenses – covering positions for part of a year that are going to be picked up by a different funding source next year – that would qualify as that one-time expense.”
In answering the original question, Witt said, “An extra $120,000 does not panic me – no.”
After the board approved the addition of the investigator and CHIPS attorney to the resolution, supervisors voted to approve the resolution as amended.
After approval, Sheriff Scott Knudson was asked about his thoughts.
“I will say sustainability is important as I mentioned at the last meeting … if someone is looking at their future, say between us and Hudson or New Richmond PD, and there is something that they know they have here, we have a better shot at holding on to those employees. We’re looking at this a little better than the Wednesday morning after the referendum. There is still more need, but this is a start that I appreciate that … This goes a long way. Our staff really appreciates it. Thank you very much,” Knudson said.
