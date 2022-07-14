Country Nights and Carnival Lights at the St. Croix County Fair

2022 St. Croix County Fair will be held this year July 20-24 in Glenwood City. This great community event has been a summer tradition in our county for over 100 years. Held annually in Glenwood City, the fair offers something for everyone. You will find the usual animal, agricultural, and domestic exhibits, free entertainment, tractor, truck, and horse pulls, fabulous fair food, carnival games and rides, mud volleyball and so much more.
While many of the 2022 offerings at the St. Croix County Fair are staples, we are excited to share some new events that will appeal to all ages.
Something new and exciting to try will be a visit to the SEA Hamsters for a challenging adventure. Monty’s Traveling Reptile Show from Glenwood City will be joining us too. Monty is a hometown staple that also appears at the MN State Fair! Fantasy Corral Petting Zoo is returning this year, and what could be more fun than a daily scavenger hunt and Croix the Cow Hunt Activity. Some fun contests that are open to the public this year include a Unique Hat contest, Taste of St. Croix – Burgers, Ribs and Pie Oh My and the Moo..Marvelous Muffin Challenge where the winner will participate at the Wisconsin State Fair Pie. We even offer “Switcholio” a bean bag tournament for those with a very competitive spirit.
Our new carnival is Badgerland Midways and advance sale wristbands and Mega bands will be sold starting July 16 at the Fair Office. Be sure to sign up for our local Talent Show, which is open to ages 5-Adult, and has been moved to Thursday of the Fair starting at 6:30 p.m. The Fairest of the Fair coronation will be Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
Special entertainment this year will be comedian and ventriloquist David Malmberg. He will make you laugh so hard your sides will hurt. Papa Bear Norton will entertain you on Thursday night while The Weekenders will be playing Friday and Saturday night in the Pavilion, WhiteSidewalls are always a favorite as are The Memories who will be celebrating 34 years at the St. Croix County Fair.
Remember, admission to the fair is free, Come for the Food, Stay for the Fun!! So join us as we celebrate Country Nights and Carnival Lights at the St. Croix County Fair!
For more information, please visit www.stcroixcofair.com.
