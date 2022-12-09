Over the last two years, Healthier Together led the planning and implementation of a two-county, community-based approach for creating and maintaining healthy communities using a process that fit our unique needs while still responding to and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Efforts included the completion of a community health survey and focus groups and key informant interviews to identify community health strengths and concerns, gathering input and feedback from local stakeholders on areas of community concern, and the development of a community health improvement plan to address the chosen priorities. 

