Wisconsin now has over 100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
In the daily report from the Department of Health Services, Wisconsin now has 106 confirmed cases.
The number of positive results from each county as of 2 p.m. Wednesday:
Milwaukee -- 47
Dane -- 23
Fond du Lac -- 12
Waukesha -- 5
Sheboygan -- 4
Kenosha -- 4
Winnebago -- 3
Washington -- 2
Racine -- 1
Wood -- 1
Brown -- 1
La Crosse -- 1
Outagamie -- 1
Pierce -- 1
Community spread has been identified in Milwaukee, Dane and Kenosha counties.
So far, there have been 1,577 negative cases, a 93.7 percent ratio.
