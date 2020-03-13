An individual, who lives in Pierce County, attended the Destination Imagination event at Osceola High School Saturday, March 7, was confirmed to contract the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Baldwin-Woodville School District had students competing in the event. In an email to families and staff Tuesday morning, Superintendent Eric Russell said “we are unaware of any confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Baldwin-Woodville Area School District. At this time, if your child is healthy, he or she should attend school. If your child is sick, he or she should stay home.”
The email also states, according to guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, spending time in the same indoor environment as persons known to have COVID-19 is considered to represent a low risk of exposure to the virus.
“While the risk to others is considered low, we cannot know for sure that there is absolutely no risk,” the email further states.
Russell further added “as confirmed cases are identified closer to our Baldwin-Woodville community, the Baldwin-Woodville Area School District will closely monitor the health and attendance of our students and staff.
“We have stepped up our cleaning and sanitizing. We have room sanitizing equipment that is used after the room is cleaned to disinfect and kill germs.”
The St. Croix Central School District also had elementary and middle school students attending the Destination Imagination event in Osceola. Superintendent Tim Widiker sent out an email to families and staff similar to Russell’s email Monday night. They, too, are also unaware of any confirmed cases of coronavirus in the SCC School District.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Tuesday there have been three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin including the Pierce County individual. The DHS said in the news release announcing the Pierce County case, the individual was exposed while traveling within the United States and is currently isolated at home.
