The Baldwin Queens Committee announced on its Facebook page Thursday night to postpone many of its June events, including the Community Dinner, Dessert Auction and the Queen's Tea and Coronation.
"The health and safety of all involved in the success of our program, our candidates and our 2019-2020 Royalty and their families, are of paramount importance to us, and we hope that by postponing, we are doing our part to honor safe distancing guidelines," the post continues.
No new dates have been scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.