The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Monday afternoon the total number of confirmed cases of corona virus in Wisconsin is now 47.
The number of positive results for each county are as follows:
Milwaukee - 13
Fond du Lac - 11
Dane - 10
Sheboygan - 3
Waukesha - 3
Winnebago - 3
Wood - 1
Racine - 1
Outagamie - 1
Pierce - 1
In other state corona virus news, Governor Tony Evers tweeted Monday afternoon he's ordering a ban on mass gatherings of 50 or more people.
"Critical infrastructure and services such as grocery stores, food pantries, childcare centers, pharmacies, and hospitals will be exempt from this order," he further tweeted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.