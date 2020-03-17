Tuesday's daily update of confirmed cases of the corona virus in Wisconsin has seen a sharp increase.
The figures released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Tuesday afternoon show 72 confirmed cases in the state, an increase from 47 Monday.
The following are the breakdown of confirmed cases by county:
Milwaukee - 24
Dane - 19
Fond du Lac - 11
Waukesha - 4
Winnebago - 3
Sheboygan - 3
Outagamie - 1
Pierce - 1
Racine - 1
Wood - 1
The DHS noted evidence of community spread in Milwaukee, Dane, and Kenosha counties. This means that there are people who have tested positive, and it is unknown what their exposures have been. They have had no exposures to a known case and have not traveled to a location where there is community transmission.
