Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and city of Hudson are discouraging any new launches at Corky’s Pier, a public boat landing in Hudson that allows access to Lake Mallalieu, because of the constrained construction area on WIS 35 (2nd Street).
If people have a boat that needs to be removed from the water via Corky’s Pier, they are asked to have the vessel removed by Sunday, Oct. 3. After that date, construction will be switching over to the other side of 2nd Street, and the boat launch will likely be totally inaccessible until early November.
Any boat launch traffic accessing 2nd Street will need to follow the temporary traffic signals pointed toward the Hudson Public Works facility driveway for safe access to 2nd Street.
Construction on WIS 35 from Front Street in Hudson to North End Road in North Hudson began April 26. The project is scheduled for completion in late November.
