Incumbents Brad Coplan and Jay Larson are both seeking another term for the Baldwin-Woodville School Board.
The Bulletin sent out a questionnaire to both candidates so voters could get to know the candidates before making a decision. The Bulletin didn’t receive an answer back from Larson before the print deadline.
Give us some background information about yourself. Where you grew up, what your current occupation is, how long have you lived in Baldwin.
COPLAN: My name is Brad Coplan I was born in Ashland and grew up in Phillips. I went through the Phillips School system graduating in 1977. I moved to Somerset in 1990 when I was offered a job with the police department there. In 1994, I accepted a job with the Baldwin Police Department and after working 16 years with the Baldwin Police Department I retired.
What are some of the things that led you to wanting to live in Baldwin and are those things still prevalent today?
COPLAN: I have no plans on ever leaving Baldwin it is a fantastic village with great people. I do data entry for a business in Baldwin and when not doing that I am a Process Server.
How long have you served on the School Board and what led you to serve? Why do you want to still be a Board member?
COPLAN: I have served one term on the Baldwin-Woodville School Board. I am asking for your vote for my second term. I enjoy being on the school board and enjoy meeting residents and outside sources. I would like to continue serving on the school board because I find it to be very rewarding. I am single without children, so I feel I offer a unbiased look at the Baldwin-Woodville School District and I feel they are doing a great job.
What are some issues being a Board member that the public has no idea about?
COPLAN: Being on the school board does have some challenges, like possible expulsions, funding, budgets, the ever-growing needs of the schools like teachers, staff and growth. We need to make sure each and every student is cared for and is able to get the education they deserve.
Name some factors that concern you about the School in the next 5-10 years?
COPLAN: Some of my concerns in this school district would be the continued growth of students in all three schools. Maintaining a healthy budget, keeping our excellent teachers and staff. The referendum on the much- needed pool and sports area. (Please vote YES)
