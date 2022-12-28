Darren and Kendall Riskedal of Jefferson County, Casey and Morgan Lobdell of Iowa County, Luke and Ashley Lisowe of Calumet County, and Lexi Cook of St. Croix County have been appointed to Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist Committee by the organization’s Board of Directors. Their terms begin at the end of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau YFA Conference on December 4.
“It is exciting to see these young members step up and assume leadership roles in our organization,” WFBF President Kevin Krentz said. “The YFA program is designed to build the next generation of Farm Bureau leaders and these appointees will surely rise to the occasion.”
Darren and Kendall Riskedal both grew up in agriculture and met through a leadership conference for 4-H and FFA members. Darren works for Insight FS as a precision equipment specialist and Kendall works as a project lead for Filament in Madison. The two have one son.
Casey and Morgan Lobdell are both passionate about the agricultural industry. Casey works as an animal nutrition consultant and Morgan works as an associate brand manager.
Luke and Ashely Lisowe both grew up on their parents’ family dairy farms. Ashley graduated with a degree in dairy science from UW-River Falls. Luke graduated from UW-Madison’s Farm & Industry Short Course. Luke is part owner of his family’s dairy farm. Ashley works alongside Luke on his family’s farm while taking care of their son, Rhett.
Lexi Cook lives in Baldwin with her husband, Matt. She grew up on her family’s dairy farm in northern Wisconsin and is a graduate of UW-River Falls. Lexi is a Dairy Herd Information Technician for Central Star Coop and serves as the YFA chair and vice president of St. Croix County Farm Bureau.
The WFBF YFA Committee consists of nine couples or individuals (ages 18-35) from around the state. Its goal is to get more young farmers and agriculturists acquainted with and involved in Farm Bureau. They carry out a variety of statewide initiatives, such as conferences, contests and award programs. The YFA Program is funded by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation.
