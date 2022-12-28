Darren and Kendall Riskedal of Jefferson County, Casey and Morgan Lobdell of Iowa County, Luke and Ashley Lisowe of Calumet County, and Lexi Cook of St. Croix County have been appointed to Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist  Committee by the organization’s Board of Directors. Their terms begin at the end of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau YFA Conference on December 4.

“It is exciting to see these young members step up and assume leadership roles in our organization,” WFBF President Kevin Krentz said. “The YFA program is designed to build the next generation of Farm Bureau leaders and these appointees will surely rise to the occasion.”

