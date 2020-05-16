Convicted sex offender to reside in Baldwin
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office announced May 12, in accordance with WI State Statue 301.46 (2m), Jason P. Lafavor, 29, a convicted sex offender, will be released to the community on May 26 via extended supervision.
On November 9, 2015, Lafavor was convicted in Dane County Circuit Court and was convicted of Child Enticement — Expose Sex Organ and 2nd degree sexual assault of a child. He was sentenced for those convictions on December 30, 2015. The child enticement conviction resulted in a 18 month prison sentence and 24 months extended supervision from Honorable Judge William Hanrahan. Lafavor was sentenced to 24 months prison and 36 months extended supervision for the sexual assault conviction. The convictions were consecutive from each other. Lafavor ended up serving three years in prison and five years extended supervision.
The Sheriff’s Office noted sex offenders have always live in our communities, but it wasn’t until the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry and Community Notification Law was enacted that law enforcement was able to share this information with the community. Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated.
Upon release, Lafavor will be placed on intensive supervision and will be subject to the Global Positioning System (GPS). Lafavor will be required to register with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry Program for life.
Lafavor will be residing at 31 County Road Y in Baldwin. According to St. Croix Sheriff Scott Knudson, that is the address of his parents.
“He was not living in Dane permanently when the offenses occurred, so his true support system is here. He has no family in Dane,” Knudson said. With that in place, he added, the Department of Corrections believes he will be more compliant.
