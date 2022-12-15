Both sides were vocal and impassioned, but in the end a controversial symbolic resolution before the St. Croix County Board that expressed support for the 2nd Amendment was returned to where it originated.
Following nearly two hours of public comment, board discussion, and the failure of several separate amendments, board supervisors last week voted to send the resolution back to the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee for reconsideration.
The action took place during the full board’s Tuesday, Dec. 6, monthly meeting.
The resolution, introduced by District 15 Supervisor Mark Carlson at the Dec. 1 Public Protection and Judiciary Committee, was brought to the full county board after the committee’s unanimous vote to send it forward.
Prior to opening the public comment on the issue, Chairman Bob Long said, “As a board, we’ve received a fairly large volume of emails over the last couple days on a particular topic that’s on our agenda today. I wanted to reassure the public that we do read these emails – I’ve read every one of them and I’m confident everyone else has. We are reading your feedback, we appreciate your feedback, we recognize your opinions and comments, and we greatly appreciate that.”
At issue was a resolution drafted to “Support the U.S. Constitution and Wisconsin Constitution and rights explicitly provided therein.”
The proposed resolution asked the county board to “uphold its oath to support” the state and federal constitutions.
Public comment against
In all, 17 individuals provided public comment. Of those, 12 were opposed to passage of the resolution. Most thought it was unnecessary, redundant and a waste of time. But each also provided personal perspectives to justify their opposition.
Those opposed said they didn’t trust government and that local protections were needed to keep them safe from the potential of big government taking away their rights.
“I don’t feel this is necessary to bring forward because there is already protection under the Constitution,” Cheri Evjen said.
Joyce Santo followed others against the passage of the resolution by saying, “I just want to say … ditto, ditto, ditto, ditto, ditto, ditto, and that’ it. I just appreciate everything that has already been said and I totally agree. It’s redundant and unnecessary.”
There were those who said they supported the 2nd Amendment, but thought the need for a resolution by the county to reiterate its support wasn’t right.
Nate Kobilka said, “I’m a supporter of the 2nd Amendment. I own a rifle, I’m engaged with firearm history, I shoot recreationally. Now more than ever I think it’s important for people to own firearms. However, I cannot … support making St. Croix County a 2nd Amendment county. It’s unnecessary. It will do little to protect gun rights, and will make solving actual, real issues more difficult.”
Not only did those opposed think the resolution’s purpose was unnecessary. Many voiced concerns about the motivations behind the measure.
Sue Curtis not only thought the resolution was unnecessary, but gave several other reasons why she thought it unwise for the county board to approve.
“I oppose this resolution because it is not grounded in truth. It’s based on the lie that gun rights are in peril. This resolution is nothing more than a disguised 2nd Amendment Sanctuary and I encourage you to table this resolution immediately. I oppose this resolution because decisions about the 2nd Amendment are not within the scope of this board’s role. I oppose this resolution because it creates confusion and may actually encourage more firearms … This board should focus on preventative measures. I oppose this resolution because I don’t want to see a Main Street Hudson with pop-up gun sales, storefronts with assault rifles, combat gear and weapons of war-focused businesses instead of the family-oriented shops and business and restaurants we already have. I oppose this resolution because of its procedural messiness it’s questionable parliamentary procedures and fast-tracked status with little time for our community input. Approval of it might further erode the community’s perceptions and trust in this board …”
Kerry Reis took another approach, describing the resolution as piling double insurance on something already ensured … a “suspenders and belt” approach.
“Feeding into that ‘belt and suspenders’ mentality, in this case, could lead to, at a minimum a waste of your time and it could lead to something much worse,” Reis said. “If there were any doubt to the underlying motivation of the resolution they are revealed in a recent [Associated Press] article, quoting the supervisor promoting this resolution and other residents who trade in dystopian conspiracy theories. It is based in this paranoid view of the world and the perceived threats are from fellow citizens and from their own government … as a resident of this county I don’t feel safer with this resolution. Quite the opposite. The framing of this ‘good versus evil’ suggests that anyone who disagrees on a topic is somehow a threat. The ‘saber rattling’ is loud and it is meant to intimidate.”
Paul Nasvik, a former St. Joseph Town Board member, asked a simple question of the supervisors and followed it with his solution: “Why on earth would you want to introduce something so controversial that you have no business being involved in. I ask you … not to just defeat it, but to table it permanently, don’t allow it to come up don’t complicate your lives with this issue. You don’t need it. It will only come back to haunt you.”
Tim Nixon, a local businessman, suggested a resolution like this could impact the county’s economic engine.
“As a business owner, I think it sends a terrible signal to potential investors, homeowners, visitors to our county and state parks and moderate observers of St. Croix County of many political stripes. It will have an economic toll on all of our futures. So, let’s not solve the problem we don’t have and thereby create a new one.”
Public comment in favor
Those speaking in favor of passage of the resolution were convinced that the Constitution, especially the 2nd Amendment, were under attack.
Grant Lind, a professional firearms trainer and a safety officer with the St. Paul Public Schools, said recent laws illuminate the attacks being made on the 2nd Amendment.
“In Oregon, they passed a law called 5595. In that law, if I come home from hunting and my wife offers to clean my gun and I hand her my firearm she has just broken the law. I have broken the law. She has committed a felony. Under felony law she would no longer be able to maintain or keep her concealed carry permit,” Lind said.
He continued by describing an advisory referendum that was presented by Milwaukee County on the November election ballot: “the county board supervisors in Milwaukee County put forth a referendum for advisory on the elimination of semi-automatic firearms. Why in the world is a board of supervisors putting forth a referendum in the election banning semi-automatic firearms? If it can happen in Milwaukee County, it can happen in St. Croix County. We need to be ahead of the game.”
Matthew Rust said the purpose of local government was “to secure our rights. Today, we the people of St. Croix County hold this county board publicly accountable to uphold the oath you swore before almighty God and for the people of St. Croix County and to pass this resolution as a pledge to support the people’s Constitutional right to keep and bear arms.”
Carol Ivance asked the board to be aware of the perceived attacks being perpetrated on the Constitution.
“The reason to support [2nd Amendment] is because it is under attack at the state and federal level and all over the country. Red flag laws are a good example. They are unconstitutional and an example of how our government is taking away our gun rights. Our history teaches us that our fore fathers were up against a tyrannical government. Governments around the world have been tyrannical in this day and age and throughout history. What’s to promise us it won’t happen here?”
Scott Miller arrived armed with backing documents to present to the board. He held up a stack of what he said were “201 cards [indicating support of the resolution] collected over the past couple years … The only reason I’m standing here today is because our county was going to mandate that I wear a mask as I walk around this county … When our government fails, the only alternative is that citizens have to protect themselves … This isn’t about the 2nd Amendment. It’s about all our rights. The only amendment that’s going to protect all your rights is the 2nd Amendment.”
Board actions
It took several different kicks at the can, but the board finally approved a motion to send the 2nd Amendment resolution back to the committee from which it had emerged, the Public Protection and Judiciary.
The initial motion made by District 12 Supervisor Dan Hanson was to “postpone the main motion [to approve the resolution] indefinitely.”
His argument was that the resolution was “redundant” and not the business of the board.
“I will say that we’ve resisted many, many times to take up things that are not the county’s business which are brought forward for whatever reason by whatever group that we don’t need to take up,” Hanson said … “We just don’t have any reason to do this and it’s taken so much staff time and let me tell you this is not a good way to spend the county’s money … It’s not whether it’s my opinion that matters, it’s whether or not it’s the county’s business to deal with it.”
In addition to Hanson’s comments, board supervisors sounding off included Cathy Leaf, Lisa Lind, Greg Tellijohn, Bob Fiedler, and the resolution’s sponsor, Mark Carlson.
Leaf and Tellijohn echoed Hanson’s arguments in voting to postpone the resolution and why consideration of the resolution was out of the scope of the board’s duties, while Lind and Carlson argued their constituents were fearful about the overreach of government and the perceived threats against the 2nd Amendment.
“In listening to my constituents, most of them are opposing this amendment,” Tellijohn said. “So, I’d be in favor of tabling it … I’m a gun owner, too, and I hunt and don’t have any fears of any rights being taken away from me … so let’s just table it and get it out of the way.”
Lind said, “I dare say that anyone who says that our Constitution is not under attack is asleep. What happened with COVID? Putting a mask on your face – that is against the Constitution to be told what you have to do. It is my right to die if I choose to … I wish this was a perfect world. It is not. The Constitution is under attack. And what [the resolution] does is it says, ‘we as a county will not allow ATF to come in here and demand our guns, to count our bullets, to do anything like that because it’s unacceptable for that invasion. We watched an invasion of Mar a lago. The FBI walked in. That is not OK … So, I would disagree with tabling this indefinitely for sure. If it needs to go back to committee, that’s fine. But to table this indefinitely is unacceptable.”
Following the supervisors’ comments, the vote to table the motion indefinitely failed on a 9-9 tie vote.
Supervisor Leaf proposed a couple of amendments that would remove some of the language from the resolution, but those failed as well.
Lind motioned to approve the resolution with an amendment to add dates indicating the establishment of the U.S. and Wisconsin constitutions. That failed.
Supervisor Paul Berning made what turned into the final motion by moving to send the resolution back to the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee, and with very little discussion that motion was approved, 16-2, with Board Chairman Bob Long and Supervisor Bob Fiedler dissenting.
Not done
Thinking they had reached the end of the meeting, having worked through the remaining items on the agenda about an hour later, board members were surprised when Supervisor Fiedler asked the board to consider a parliamentary maneuver that would allow the board to bring the 2nd Amendment resolution back to the floor.
While the motion was made and seconded, it was quickly withdrawn when it became clear the consensus of the board was not in favor.
