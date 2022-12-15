Both sides were vocal and impassioned, but in the end a controversial symbolic resolution before the St. Croix County Board that expressed support for the 2nd Amendment was returned to where it originated.

Following nearly two hours of public comment, board discussion, and the failure of several separate amendments, board supervisors last week voted to send the resolution back to the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee for reconsideration.

