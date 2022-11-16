The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has recently received several complaints from consumers after they discovered their newly purchased, unused gift cards did not contain any funds. Many consumers reported that, despite there being no evidence of tampering on the cards or packaging, they contained zero balance before ever being used. Some consumers reported their gift cards being depleted within 20 minutes of activation.

Technology, such as bots, may be behind this fraud as there is a short window of time between gift card purchase and the depletion of funds on the card. Bots are software applications that help perform digital tasks at high speeds. Criminals may use bots to automatically check retailers’ online gift card balances and determine cards that have been activated. These bots can search thousands of card numbers per second and notify the criminal as soon as it finds one with a balance – potentially just seconds after the card becomes active. The criminal may immediately use the card to make purchases or sell the card’s information on the dark web before the consumer ever uses it.

