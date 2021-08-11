To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $5.56 million contract for resurfacing projects on US 12 from the WIS 65 North roundabout north of Roberts to US 63 North in the village of Baldwin and from US 63 North to US 63 South in Baldwin, all in St. Croix County. Construction is expected to start Aug. 16.
Monarch Paving Co. of Amery is the prime contractor for the project. The pavement on this 8.6-mile segment of US 12 is showing signs of deterioration. To prolong the life of the road, this project includes:
- Milling and resurfacing 8.6 miles of US 12 between the roundabout at WIS 65 North US 63 North.
- Milling 0.75 mile of US 12 in Baldwin from US 63 North to US 63 South.
- Replacing a bridge over an unnamed waterway approximately one mile north of the village of Hammond with a new concrete box culvert.
- Replacing roadside beam guard at the bridge approaches and steep slopes or flattening roadside slopes for guardrail elimination.
- Upgrading sidewalk curb ramps in Hammond and Baldwin to meet current Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.
- Replacing or repairing existing culverts.
- Reconstructing the one-block section of US 12 between Wolf Street and County T/County TT in Hammond to create a flatter approach grade to the intersection.
- Converting the US 12 and County T/County TT intersection in Hammond to four-way stop control for added safety for motorists and pedestrians.
During construction, the following impacts are planned:
- US 12 will remain open during milling and paving, but motorists will encounter single-lane closures controlled by flagging.
- US 12 will be closed to through traffic during the replacement of the structure north of Hammond and reconstruction of US 12 between Wolf Street and County T/County TT in Hammond.
- Traffic will be detoured via WIS 65, I-94 and US 63.
- In the communities of Hammond and Baldwin, sidewalk closures are expected during work on curb ramps.
Construction is scheduled for completion in late October. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.