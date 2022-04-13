Construction on a multi-year project to replace the I-94 bridges over the Rush River west of Baldwin in St. Croix County is scheduled to resume Monday, April 11.
Once construction begins, work in 2022 will include:
• Removing and replacing the westbound bridge.
• Replacing the pavement approaching both sides of the structure.
Two lanes of traffic for both east- and westbound I-94 will be maintained during construction. Traffic on westbound I-94 is expected to be switched onto the temporary roadway and structure built in 2021 by the end of next week or beginning of the following week.
The existing I-94 bridges have reached the end of their service lives. This project will replace them with structures wide enough to allow for an additional lane of traffic on the interstate when warranted.
Construction in 2022 is expected to continue into Sept., with work on the eastbound bridge to start in spring 2023. The entire project is scheduled for completion in fall 2023.
Lunda Construction Co. of Black River Falls is the prime contractor for the project.
