Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07) reminds high school students around Wisconsin’s Seventh District that his office is accepting applications for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition until April 20th.
“Each year, it’s my pleasure to host the Congressional Art Competition for Wisconsin’s Seventh District to highlight the artwork of our talented high school students,” said Congressman Tiffany. “With my 2022 Congressional Art Competition deadline quickly approaching, I’m looking forward to seeing this year’s entries.”
The Congressional Art Competition is sponsored by Members of the U.S. House of Representatives each spring, and Congressman Tiffany is pleased to invite high school students to participate in the 40th Annual Congressional Art Competition, called An Artistic Discovery. All submissions must be original in concept, design, and execution and may not violate U.S. copyright laws. The first-place entry will represent Wisconsin’s Seventh District for one year in the United States Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
Entries must be mailed or hand-delivered to Congressman Tiffany’s Wausau office no later than 5:00 PM on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Late submissions will not be accepted.
Guidelines and regulations to participate in the competition can be found on Congressman Tiffany’s website while the student release form can be found here.
For questions regarding the 2022 Congressional Art Competition, please contact Congressman Tiffany’s Wausau office at (715) 298-9344.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.