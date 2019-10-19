The race for the seventh Congressional district seat in northern Wisconsin has a pair candidate from the democrats.
Lawrence Dale and Tricia Zunker both launched their campaigns Monday morning with statements about themselves and their campaigns. These announcements bring the total of candidates to four as State Senator Tom Tiffany and Jason Church have already announced their campaigns on the republican ticket.
Dale is a businessman and Vietnam Veteran. He will focus on bringing good paying jobs to the 7th Congressional District, securing universal healthcare, protecting our natural resources and fighting climate change. "I am running because this is a critical time in our nation's history,” Dale said.
“The policies of the Trump Administration are endangering our democracy and the principals upon which our country was founded,” Dale said in his announcing press release. “We must defeat the Trump Administration and its corruption at the polls in this special election and again in November and restore the strength of our democratic institutions."
Zunker is a first-generation college graduate from Wausau and continued on to graduate school. She is hoping to be the first Native American congressional candidate from Wisconsin in almost 30 years and the state’s first-ever Native American member of Congress.
“As a farmer’s granddaughter with blue collar roots and single parent of one, she understands the issues that matter here in the 7th CD,” Zunker said.
She was elected to serve on the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court in 2013 and is serving her second term. Last year she was elected to the Wausau School Board and serves as the president.
“We need a bold representative in WI-7 who will put public education first, protect parks and public lands, lower prescription drugs and defend family farmers. Who knows how to get to work and get work done - for our country over party,” Zunker said in a statement. “A representative that will fight every day for Wisconsin’s biggest district, instead of big donors in Washington.”
Change of date
The election is scheduled for a December primary with the general election being held in January. However, Gov. Tony Evers office announced last month they may need to push the election back to April or May of 2020 due to a conflict between state and federal law.
State Representative Romaine Quinn, of Barron, joined a number of colleagues, including Rep. Gae Magnafici, asking Evers to move back the election date.
“Two weeks ago, Governor Evers said he would be announcing a change to the dates he originally chose for the 7th Congressional District’s special election. Those dates were illegal, and would have drastically reduced turnout, depriving many of the chance to cast a meaningful vote,” the letter states. “However, he still has not announced new election dates. This is completely unacceptable. Northern Wisconsin should not have to beg to find out when we will be voting. If the governor cares about rural Wisconsin at all, he must announce new, feasible dates for the special election. We are waiting and watching.”
Zunker and Dale photos submitted
