Friday saw another sharp increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin.
According to the 2 p.m. daily report, released by the Department of Health Services, the number is now over 200.
Three people have died from complications caused by the coronavirus. Thursday night, the office of Gov. Tony Evers announced the first two deaths in the state. The first death was a male in his 50s from Fond du Lac County, and the second death was male in his 90s from Ozaukee County.
Multiple media reports Friday are now stating from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, a 66-year-old Milwaukee man has now passed away. He was hospitalized for several days. No other information about his death has been released.
St. Croix County now has two confirmed cases. The first one, announced Thursday, was an individual at Hudson High School. Superintendent Nick Oulette said in a news release, the individual was not in the school for over one week prior to the school closing. No information has been found about the second case.
The breakdown for each county by confirmed cases:
Milwaukee -- 85
Dane -- 32
Waukesha -- 15
Fond du Lac -- 14
Ozaukee -- 7
Sheboygan -- 6
Columbia -- 5
Winnebago -- 5
Kenosha -- 4
La Crosse -- 4
Racine -- 3
Walworth -- 3
Washington -- 3
Brown -- 2
Outagamie -- 2
Sauk -- 2
St. Croix -- 2
Bayfield -- 1
Calumet -- 1
Chippewa -- 1
Douglas -- 1
Dunn -- 1
Eau Claire -- 1
Green -- 1
Jefferson -- 1
Marathon -- 1
Pierce -- 1
Rock -- 1
Wood -- 1
Community spread — when someone contracts the disease without traveling out of the state or been in contact with known cases —has been confirmed in Brown, Columbia, Dane, Kenosha and Milwaukee.
