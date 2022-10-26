Families, friends and professionals caring for others can use a hand. Join fellow caregivers and experts to learn about self-care, managing stress, senior care, estate planning and so much more during Caregiver Conference – a conference for all caregivers.
“Our goal is to increase knowledge and awareness to support and strengthen those offering caregiving services in a professional atmosphere or to family and friends,” said Claire Lindstrom, Chippewa Valley Technical College Business Development and Continuing Education Specialist. “We look forward to connecting with our community through this informative event.”
WHAT: Caregiver Conference, an in-person event
WHEN: 1 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022
WHERE: CVTC Business Education Center, 620 W. Clairemont Ave
COST: Free for family caregivers; $89 for professional caregivers; $25 current CVTC students
REGISTER: Caregiver Conference | CVTC
Keynote speaker Karla Hult, an Emmy award-winning journalist who has worked in several newsrooms throughout the country, will share her favorite stories from the heart, including her family’s Alzheimer’s journey.
Her talk, titled “You’re Not Alone, I’m Still Here, I Love You: Today’s Caregiver Crisis,” will touch on the caregiver crisis as the population continues to age, why family and professional caregivers need community support and strategies to deal with the caregiver crisis.
Breakout sessions include topics on mindfulness, dementia, peace of mind, eating well/caring well, assistive technology, veteran benefits and brain health. In between sessions, treat yourself to a chair massage, paraffin dip, blood pressure check, learn to properly use home oxygen and inhalers, create your own room spray and join in a Zumba session.
“This is an opportunity to give caregivers a well-needed break and for them to speak with experts in the field as well as other caregivers,” Lindstrom said.
