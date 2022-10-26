Families, friends and professionals caring for others can use a hand. Join fellow caregivers and experts to learn about self-care, managing stress, senior care, estate planning and so much more during Caregiver Conference – a conference for all caregivers.

“Our goal is to increase knowledge and awareness to support and strengthen those offering caregiving services in a professional atmosphere or to family and friends,” said Claire Lindstrom, Chippewa Valley Technical College Business Development and Continuing Education Specialist. “We look forward to connecting with our community through this informative event.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.