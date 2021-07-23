Holistic care is a term we use frequently at Adoray, and the importance of addressing a patient’s physical, spiritual, mental and emotional well-being. As patients near the end of their life, it’s important to adapt to their changing needs and to provide the comfort and support that they deserve. In partnership with the Age-u-cate® Training Institute, Adoray is proud to now have the expertise to incorporate Compassionate Touch® in our holistic care to create a more positive environment for those we serve.
Compassionate Touch® is a holistic approach that combines skilled touch with compassionate presence to enhance quality of life for those in the later stages of life. Designed to ease physical, behavioral and emotional distress, the approach provides symptom relief and comfort resulting in greater well-being and quality of life. And with a focus on empowering care-partners, it emphasizes giving both professional and family caregivers a way to connect with, calm and comfort.
Compassionate Touch® combines specialized techniques – focused, gentle skilled touch of the hands, back and feet – with the qualities of compassionate presence, the art of being-with the person, rather than the disease or condition.
Our Compassionate Touch® program brings together the world of medical technology and treatment with the human side of care. Our trained and experienced caregivers are excited to start providing this great service to our patients. “Through training and learning in the compassionate touch program, I’m excited to help my patients in a way I haven’t before. Learning that it can reduce stress and pain without any medications is really the best thing I’ve learned, and I can’t wait to bring relief and peace to my patients utilizing my skills and training within the program” stated Adoray’s CNA Josie DeMar. “I had the opportunity to use compassionate touch with a patient in his last 24 hours of life, it was so amazing to see and hear the comfort that such a simple technique offered to him, can’t wait to see how this impacts more patients.” said Tina McLeod, RN.
Two basic principles of Compassionate Touch are creating a calm environment and providing all activities and interactions with an unhurried, loving touch approach. Compassionate Touch is offered to patients in their room or a space that is made as free from distractions as possible and the lights are lowered, or window coverings are opened so that natural sunlight is streaming into the room. Calming music or whatever music the person enjoys is playing throughout the visit. If a cell phone or CD player is used, they are wiped after the care provider starts the music. The space is scented with pleasing aromatherapy scents and the Compassionate Touch activities begin.
By slowing down and spending intentional and undistracted time with patients, we can ensure that we are respecting the personhood of those we care for. Through Compassionate Touch, we can make individuals feel loved, seen and affirmed. Discover how Adoray can help make a difference in your life today! Call 715-629-188, visit www.adoray.org or ask for Adoray by name.
