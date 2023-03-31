‘Community Service’ month at the Legion Auxiliary

Rain. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Auxiliary members (from left to right): Allison Spradley, Sandy Veenendaal, Lori Pollack, B.J. Paul, Tobie Anderson, Andrea Mack, Enrica Bustos-Creviston and Jodi Peterson. Missing from the photo is Sheila Hill, Sharon Griffith, and Judy Evenson.
March is ‘Community Service’ month for the American Legion Auxiliary. The Auxiliary thought it would be a wonderful time to showcase what the community’s support has allowed them to do financially, both near and far.
Through the support of our Bingo program and Legion events, the Auxiliary have allowed to donate back to our veterans and our community in a big way.
Here is what they were able to do this year:
1. Funding of over $1,100 to help establish the first Girls American Legion Softball program in our community.
2. Through the Church of Cash concert, we can help the Botany Belles and Beaus Garden Club raise the funds needed to create a Blue Star Banner Garden.
3. Donation of $1,000.00 towards the purchase of an electric bingo board.
6. Donation (along with all the local cans of coffee collected) of $300 worth of creamers and sugar-free sweeteners for Klein Hall, Veteran’s rehabilitation center in Chippewa Falls.
7. Sending two local girls to Badger Girl State in Oshkosh, WI, $800 value.
8. A scholarship of $400 towards another Legion Auxiliary in the state so they can sponsor a young lady for Badger Girl State.
9. Purchase of blue star banners to have on hand for families of local military service men and women.
10. Half of our Poppy money collected went towards the Homeless Women’s Veterans Grant Fund program, $612.00
11. Half of our Poppy money collected went towards Camp Hometown Heroes, a camp for children who have lost a parent in the line of service. This camp is just like a normal summer camp, just filled with kids all experiencing the same trials as each other, and staffed with counselors to help them through their grief, $612.00
12. With funds from the 50/50 raffle during ‘Cave-Dahl American Legion Freedom Fest’, we sent $876.00 to the Freedom Honor Flight Program out of La Crosse, WI. Six of our veterans have experienced this wonderful program firsthand. Veterans and their companions fly early morning to Washington DC, where they go on a full tour of military monuments dedicated to those just like them who have served. They are then greeted back in La Crosse to a hero’s welcome at the end of the day.
These activities would not be possible without the support you as a community show to our local Cave Dahl American Legion Post 240. Without you, these programs of support would not happen. Follow the Baldwin American Legion Post 240 on Facebook to stay up to date on all the Legion and Auxiliary upcoming events!
We are always looking for more people to join our ‘family’. We meet the third Thursday of every month, at 7 p.m. in the legion building. We would love to have you stop by and see what we are up to next!
