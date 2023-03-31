‘Community Service’ month at the Legion Auxiliary

Auxiliary members (from left to right): Allison Spradley, Sandy Veenendaal, Lori Pollack, B.J. Paul, Tobie Anderson, Andrea Mack, Enrica Bustos-Creviston and Jodi Peterson. Missing from the photo is Sheila Hill, Sharon Griffith, and Judy Evenson. 

 Contributed

March is ‘Community Service’ month for the American Legion Auxiliary. The Auxiliary thought it would be a wonderful time to showcase what the community’s support has allowed them to do financially, both near and far. 

Through the support of our Bingo program and Legion events, the Auxiliary have allowed to donate back to our veterans and our community in a big way. 

