WESTconsin Credit Union offices are collecting non-perishable food products and cash donations for families in need from March 9-21. Items can be dropped off at any WESTconsin location including Altoona, Amery, Baldwin, Barron, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Ellsworth, Hudson, Menomonie (North, Downtown and East), New Richmond, Prescott, River Falls and Spring Valley or on our website via PayPal. All proceeds will be delivered by the credit union to local food pantries for distribution.
Monetary donations are especially valuable because for every $1 in cash, food pantries can purchase up to $10 worth of food. Pantry use has remained steady even as unemployment rates have decreased. Eighty-seven percent of households receiving FoodShare have children, someone with a disability or an elderly person living there. Another thing to keep in mind, FoodShare benefits cannot be used for personal care items, such as soap, shampoo, toothpaste, diapers or even toilet paper. These items are also needed at local pantries.
WESTconsin Credit Union has been serving members since 1939, and membership is open to anyone who lives or works in the Wisconsin counties of Barron, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn, or the Minnesota counties of Anoka, Chisago, Dakota, Goodhue, Isanti, Pine, Ramsey, Wabasha and Washington, with a $5 minimum deposit in a Membership Savings Account. Credit unions are financial institutions owned by their accountholders, and member funds are federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) up to at least $250,000.
