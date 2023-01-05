The St. Croix County Community Development Committee, at its December meeting, shot down a resolution to offer an advisory referendum authorizing up to nearly $15 million in bonding to help with the development of the Eckert Blufflands County Park.
The county recently acquired nearly 170 acres along the St. Croix River “for recreational uses by residents and visitors to St. Croix County,” stated the resolution.
Had it been approved; the advisory referendum would have provided county voters the opportunity to say they were either in favor of or against the issuance of bonds for the development of the park.
But that won’t be occurring anytime soon.
The motion presented by Supervisor Ryan Sherley was made to deny the resolution until the timing was better.
The main reason for not approving the resolution to accept the advisory referendum question for the spring 2023 ballot was because the county already has a referendum on that ballot – one asking for more funding for the county justice system.
Supervisor Sherley was the most vocal in opposition to the advisory referendum.
“I don’t like the timing of this,” Sherley said. “We have the public protection referendum on the ballot already. I would hate to, in any way, water that down or mix with whatever is going on there with … our long-term plan. We had this [park development] out two or three years, so I think we need to wait on this and come back to this in a few years.”
Supervisor Shawn Anderson agreed with Sherley’s sentiment.
“I want to basically echo what Supervisor Sherley stated that it would kind of muddy the waters a little bit and we should do this not so close to another referendum that’s on the ballot already,” Anderson said.
According to the county resolution, “An advisory referendum is permissible to gauge public sentiment. Issuing debt still requires a three-quarters vote of the entire County Board.”
Had the resolution for an advisory referendum been approved by the committee, the question on the ballot would have read: “Shall St. Croix County issue $15 million in bonds to fund the improvements to Eckert Blufflands County Park to provide recreational opportunities and camping on the 170-acre park along the St. Croix River?”
In addition, the resolution stated, “The bond issue will be repaid over twenty years, increasing debt payments by 10% with a current estimated impact per median valued home of $19 per-year.”
With the denial by the committee for the advisory referendum question, it is unclear when it might be raised again.
However, for Supervisor Scott Counter if it does come forward in the future, he said the county should complete it as a single project.
“On this item, when we go to do it, I am definitely in favor of trying to do that project as a single, large project versus doing this in pieces. My reasoning behind it is as we do that particular project it’s going to require staff to try and manage this place … if you don’t have all the opportunities there for providing some income back to offset the additional staff, we’re going to need to do it, it’s going to be difficult to manage. I would prefer to see it done as a large project and when we do it, to do it as a whole,” Counter said.
The property
According to county documents, the property acquired a couple of years ago is made up of “wooded upland, deep ravines, former agricultural fields, over 100-foot-high river bluffs, and more than half a mile of river shoreline. The Eckert Blufflands Park Master Planning process began in the Spring of 2020.”
This new St. Croix County property targeted as a county park was made available through the purchase of several properties along the St. Croix River. Together, the park will provide public access to 2,800 feet of shoreline and 170 acres of greenspace in the St. Croix Valley.
The master plan states that the family of Josefine and Ernst Eckert sold 114 acres of property to St. Croix County in 2018. According to the county’s master plan for the proposed park, “the Eckerts cherished and cared for the land for more than 50 years, following its use as farmland and pasture, and thousands of years of stewardship by Native tribes.”
The master plan also entails information on how the proposed park would connect to several other recreational areas to connect to in Wisconsin and in Minnesota.
“St. Croix County will offer all but motorized and equestrian trail usage at Eckert Blufflands Park. Mountain biking usage would be limited to the mountain bike course and paved trails,” the master plan states.
