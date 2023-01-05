The St. Croix County Community Development Committee, at its December meeting, shot down a resolution to offer an advisory referendum authorizing up to nearly $15 million in bonding to help with the development of the Eckert Blufflands County Park.

The county recently acquired nearly 170 acres along the St. Croix River “for recreational uses by residents and visitors to St. Croix County,” stated the resolution.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.