A special meeting of the St. Croix County Board Nov. 17, saw the Communicable Disease Ordinance failing by a vote of 10 to 9.
The County Board chose not to adopt COVID-19 Communicable Disease Ordinance as Supervisors discussed the ordinance and recommended amendments before the final vote to not adopt the ordinance.
In a news release sent following the meeting, Adam Kastonek, St. Croix County Public Information Officer, said, “St. Croix County Public Health will continue to focus their efforts on promoting the health and well-being of residents through education and communication. Now it is more important than ever that we all work together to slow the spread of COVID-19. As we are all planning our upcoming holidays, Public Health urges everyone to follow safety measures to avoid spreading COVID-19 to family and friends. To keep us all safe, Public Health recommends keeping holiday gatherings to people within your household and meeting digitally with those outside of your household if you can. Our choices not only affect those closest to us, but can spread throughout our whole community. This holiday season let’s work together now, so when we can safely be together inperson soon.”
Days later, Gov. Tony Evers delivered the Democratic Radio Address on the need for statewide mitigation efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and issuing a new public health emergency to extend into January 2021.
Evers said, “Nearly two months ago, we issued our current public health emergency on Sept. 22. Back then, our seven-day average of daily new positive cases was around 1,800. Unfortunately, things have worsened quickly since then. We’ve now more than tripled our seven-day average, averaging now 6,400 new positive cases per day.’
“The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has tripled—we have now almost 324,000 positive cases in Wisconsin and our total number of COVID-19 deaths is 2,741.’
“And our current public health emergency expires this Saturday, Nov. 21.
But it’s clear based on where we’re headed, we cannot afford to stop or have a gap in some of our only mitigation efforts we still have in place. That’s why I will be declaring a new state of emergency this week and extending our public health emergency until January of next year.”
Evers said he is also reissuing Emergency Order #1 requiring face coverings in public places.
He said, “We’ve got a long road ahead of us, Wisconsin, but we need to buckle down and get through this together until then. As always, please, stay home. Wear a mask if you have to go out, and otherwise stay home.’
“Call it what you want—flattening the curve, stopping the spread, staying safer at home… I’m going to call it what it is—saving lives. Thank you.”
As of press time, current COVID-19 figures saw St. Croix County with 3,242 total cases with 1,759 being current. 34 residents are currently hospitalized. Polk County has had 1,364 total cases. Of these, 748 are current with 24 cases hospitalized. Pierce County has had 1357 cases of COVID-19 of which 309 are current.
