Rick Coltrain has worked for the last 30 years in the Hammond Police Department, the last 27 as Chief before retiring in June.
To say he was surprised when he got a call from the Hammond Lions, asking him to be Grand Marshal for the parade during Heartland Days would be an understatement.
“You could have knocked me over with a feather,” he explained. “It was an honor to get the call because it means you are doing something right. It was very humbling.”
The parade is set for 12:30 p.m. August 14.
Not a cop
The Cottage Grove, Minn., native couldn’t find a career path immediately after high school. He bartended, drove truck, and worked construction until a friend in law enforcement suggested a ride along.
“I didn’t want to be a cop,” he said.
Those ride alongs swayed his opinion.
“I want to do this,” he said about joining the Academy and/or Reserve Force. “It was exciting to sit in a squad car and have that be my office,” he expanded on the why. “My days were always different, and I liked talking to people.”
Connections then led him to Hammond for a possible job in its police department, a place he never been to before.
His first recollections about the village “This is small. This is cool.”
Coltrain also dispelled the notion about working in a small town as a police officer.
“We get the same calls, but we don’t get them as frequent as those in the big towns,” he said. “We also don’t have 37 officers. It’s your call every week instead of every three months.”
As he became more acclimated to Hammond, Coltrain got to know the people he was protecting and serving better.
“I liked the idea of knowing the families, knowing what their triggers were and how we can solve the issue,” he said. “I liked to know who I was dealing with.”
He’s been asked repeatedly over the years what are the toughest calls to handle.
“Domestics, shootings, they’re all horrible,” he said. “The worst ones are when you have to family members, their loved ones are not coming home. You can’t prepare for that.”
It’s time
As Coltrain reached his 50’s, the idea of retirement started to pop up.
“My dad always said, ‘You’ll know when it is time,’” he said.
He first told himself when he turned 54, he would step aside. That day came and he wasn’t ready. Two years later at 56, he wasn’t ready again.
“I still loved the job,” he said. “I loved what I did. I loved the people and loved the day-to-day work. Hammond and St. Croix County has provided great support for law enforcement.”
Suddenly, his dad’s advice started to come to fruition.
He had earned his real estate license within the last year and felt he was neglecting it.
“I wasn’t giving it the attention it deserved,” he said. “Plus, I felt it was time to pass this onto somebody else.”
He made his retirement official with the Village Board earlier this year with June 10 being his last day.
“That was a tough day,” he said, surrounded by family.
He handed the reins to Dan Orr, who worked for the Baldwin Police Department, but also worked for Hammond Police previously.
“He’s a good guy,” Coltrain said. “He’ll do well. He lives in town and will take care of the department.”
Coltrain was often seen around the St. Croix Central Middle School, whether it was CounterAct, Pizza with a Cop or Lunch with a 5th grader.
“I’ve enjoyed working with the schools,” he said. “it’s one of the best things I did. They were a great group to work with.”
Coltrain is also familiar with the Baldwin-Woodville School District as he was a longtime boys hockey and softball coach. The 2012 softball championship team happened under his watch
“They were a good bunch of girls who were very talented,” he said. “They were a lot of fun to coach.”
Coltrain likes to tell the story of being yelled at Administration for running his practices until 7-8 p.m. during the season.
“It wasn’t my fault,” he said. “The players wanted extra ground balls, fly balls or more batting practice.”
As for his police job, it’s starting to become out of sight, out of mind.
“I’m starting to ignore the sirens,” he said. “Thirty years of law enforcement is a lot of running. It was a good run.”
