The following students earned collegiate honors over the past few months. 

UW-La Crosse

Spring 2021 Dean’s List

Baldwin

Alec Fischer, Finance Major

Brianna Mikla, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major

Brooke Mikla, Public Health and Community Health Education Major

Hammond

Ryan Christensen, Accountancy Major

Sam Deno, Political Science Major

Abigail Edelman, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track

Frank Holter, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track

Claire Moll, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major

Nicholas Weber, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track

Mariah Withuski, Therapeutic Recreation Major

Woodville

Laura Luckwaldt, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration

Lillie Smith, Archaeological Studies Major

Daniel Weninger, Computer Science Major

Summer 2021 Graduates

Baldwin

Brooke Mikla, Bachelor of Science, Public Health and Community Health Education Major, Honors

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

Spring 2021 Dean’s List

Hammond

Courtney Carlson, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Megan Edelman, Senior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci

Anna Wolf, Freshman, Col of Educ/Human Development

Chippewa Valley Technical College

Summer 2021 President’s List

Baldwin

Joni Dockery

Glenwood City

Damian Lucia

Hammond

Neil R. Styler

UW-Eau Claire

Freshman Scholarships

Hammond

Jazilynn Geiger, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship, St. Croix Central High School

Tadan Holzer, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship and Freshman Honors Scholarship, St. Croix Central High School

Northwest Technical College (Bemidji)

Scholarship Winners

Hammond

Ashley Sullivan, from Hammond majoring in nursing at Northwest Technical college in Bemidji, Minnesota, recently earned a $1,000.00 G.W. Neilson Foundation scholarship from the NTC Foundation.

Ohio University

Summer 2021 Graduates

BALDWIN

Sean Conway, Master of Music (Music Education), College of Fine Arts

UW-Stout

Foundation Scholarships

HAMMOND

Christine Cobb Sauer, Ed.D. Career and Technical Education, Letitia Walsh Fellowship

ROBERTS

Nathan Berends, Packaging, Packaging Corporation of America Scholarship

WOODVILLE

Nathan Thompson, Applied Science; Mechanical Engineering, American Foundry Society Scholarship; Stout Scholars Award

