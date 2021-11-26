The following students earned collegiate honors over the past few months.
UW-La Crosse
Spring 2021 Dean’s List
Baldwin
Alec Fischer, Finance Major
Brianna Mikla, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major
Brooke Mikla, Public Health and Community Health Education Major
Hammond
Ryan Christensen, Accountancy Major
Sam Deno, Political Science Major
Abigail Edelman, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track
Frank Holter, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track
Claire Moll, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major
Nicholas Weber, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track
Mariah Withuski, Therapeutic Recreation Major
Woodville
Laura Luckwaldt, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration
Lillie Smith, Archaeological Studies Major
Daniel Weninger, Computer Science Major
Summer 2021 Graduates
Baldwin
Brooke Mikla, Bachelor of Science, Public Health and Community Health Education Major, Honors
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Spring 2021 Dean’s List
Hammond
Courtney Carlson, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Megan Edelman, Senior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci
Anna Wolf, Freshman, Col of Educ/Human Development
Chippewa Valley Technical College
Summer 2021 President’s List
Baldwin
Joni Dockery
Glenwood City
Damian Lucia
Hammond
Neil R. Styler
UW-Eau Claire
Freshman Scholarships
Hammond
Jazilynn Geiger, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship, St. Croix Central High School
Tadan Holzer, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship and Freshman Honors Scholarship, St. Croix Central High School
Northwest Technical College (Bemidji)
Scholarship Winners
Hammond
Ashley Sullivan, from Hammond majoring in nursing at Northwest Technical college in Bemidji, Minnesota, recently earned a $1,000.00 G.W. Neilson Foundation scholarship from the NTC Foundation.
Ohio University
Summer 2021 Graduates
BALDWIN
Sean Conway, Master of Music (Music Education), College of Fine Arts
UW-Stout
Foundation Scholarships
HAMMOND
Christine Cobb Sauer, Ed.D. Career and Technical Education, Letitia Walsh Fellowship
ROBERTS
Nathan Berends, Packaging, Packaging Corporation of America Scholarship
WOODVILLE
Nathan Thompson, Applied Science; Mechanical Engineering, American Foundry Society Scholarship; Stout Scholars Award
