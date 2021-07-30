Bemidji State University

Dean’s List

Woodville, WI

Kalley Bazille

Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College 

2021 Spring Graduates

Baldwin, WI

Alexander Novosad, Welding

 Augusta Spors,

Child Care Services

Hammond, WI

 Izach Barcalow, Construction Essentials

 Cole Becker, Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW)

 Cole Becker, Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW)

 Isaac Ingli, Diesel Equipment Technician

 Stacy Kohler, Medical Assistant

 Micah Larsen, Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW)

 Micah Larsen, Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW)

 Nancy Rohret, Occupational Therapy Assistant

 William Walen, Machine Tooling Technics

Woodville, WI

Grady McAbee, Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW)

 Grady McAbee, Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW)

 Krystal Platson, Early Childhood Education

 Jacqueline Randall, Architectural Commercial Design

