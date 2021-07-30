Bemidji State University
Dean’s List
Woodville, WI
Kalley Bazille
Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College
2021 Spring Graduates
Baldwin, WI
Alexander Novosad, Welding
Augusta Spors,
Child Care Services
Hammond, WI
Izach Barcalow, Construction Essentials
Cole Becker, Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW)
Cole Becker, Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW)
Isaac Ingli, Diesel Equipment Technician
Stacy Kohler, Medical Assistant
Micah Larsen, Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW)
Micah Larsen, Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW)
Nancy Rohret, Occupational Therapy Assistant
William Walen, Machine Tooling Technics
Woodville, WI
Grady McAbee, Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW)
Grady McAbee, Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW)
Krystal Platson, Early Childhood Education
Jacqueline Randall, Architectural Commercial Design
