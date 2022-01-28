UW-Superior

Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Glenwood City

Jeanna Lucia

Woodville

Trinity Merritt

Minnesota State Community and Technical College

Fall 2021 President’s List

Roberts

Brittany DuPont

UW-Whitewater

Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Spring Valley

Lauren Anderson

UW-Whitewater

Dean Katy Heyning and Lolita Kachel Education Scholarship

Central Lakes College

Fall 2021 Honors Lists

Roberts

Alysha Albright, President’s List

Southern New Hampshire University

Fall 2021 President’s List

Baldwin

Crystal Meser

UW-Oshkosh

Fall 2021 Dean’s List, Honor Roll

Baldwin

Kayla Hillstead, Dean’s List

Hannah Stitt, Honor Roll

Spring Valley

Lauren Anderson

UW-Stevens Point

Fall Honors List

Glenwood City

Peter Hill, Senior, Highest Honors

St. Scholastica

Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Baldwin

Elizabeth Berndt

UW-Green Bay

Academic Honors

Baldwin

Tessa Van Someren, Semester Highest Honors (4.0 grade point average)

Roberts

Allyson Nelson, Semester Highest Honors (4.0 grade point average)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.