UW-Superior
Fall 2021 Dean’s List
Glenwood City
Jeanna Lucia
Woodville
Trinity Merritt
Minnesota State Community and Technical College
Fall 2021 President’s List
Roberts
Brittany DuPont
UW-Whitewater
Fall 2021 Dean’s List
Spring Valley
Lauren Anderson
UW-Whitewater
Dean Katy Heyning and Lolita Kachel Education Scholarship
Central Lakes College
Fall 2021 Honors Lists
Roberts
Alysha Albright, President’s List
Southern New Hampshire University
Fall 2021 President’s List
Baldwin
Crystal Meser
UW-Oshkosh
Fall 2021 Dean’s List, Honor Roll
Baldwin
Kayla Hillstead, Dean’s List
Hannah Stitt, Honor Roll
Spring Valley
Lauren Anderson
UW-Stevens Point
Fall Honors List
Glenwood City
Peter Hill, Senior, Highest Honors
St. Scholastica
Fall 2021 Dean’s List
Baldwin
Elizabeth Berndt
UW-Green Bay
Academic Honors
Baldwin
Tessa Van Someren, Semester Highest Honors (4.0 grade point average)
Roberts
Allyson Nelson, Semester Highest Honors (4.0 grade point average)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.