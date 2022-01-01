Minnesota State University- Mankato

Fall 2021 Graduates

Hammond

Caitlyn Nelson, BS, RN Baccalaureate Completion, Magna Cum Laude

Wilson

Joshua Moor, BA, Economics

University of Milwaukee

Fall 2021 Graduates

Woodville

Andrea Cronk, College of Health Sciences, Master of Science

Glenwood City

Nathan Hill, College of Engineering and Applied Science, Bachelor of Science in Engineering

Northwood Technical College

Fall 2021 Graduates

Baldwin

Brooke Huftel, New Richmond, Nursing – Associated Degree, Kathy Carlson CNA Scholarship

Leah Magsam, New Richmond, Accounting – New Richmond Staff Scholarship

Brionna Munford, New Richmond, Nursing – Associate Degree, Going for the Green Scholarship and Nursing Scholarship (NR).

Hammond

Jeremy Beck, New Richmond, Welding, New Richmond Staff Scholarship

Christopher Pizzi, New Richmond, Leadership Development, Lester B. Schreiner Veterans Scholarship

Woodville

Tanner Nyhus, New Richmond, Automated Packaging Systems Technician, Robert Scoville-Automated Packaging Scholarship and John and Jacque Johnston Scholarship

Northwood Technical College

Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Wilson

Simone K. Webinger, Senior

University of Maryland Global Campus

Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Woodville

Kelly Klund

St. Norbert College

Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Glenwood City

Nyah Anderson

