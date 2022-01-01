Minnesota State University- Mankato
Fall 2021 Graduates
Hammond
Caitlyn Nelson, BS, RN Baccalaureate Completion, Magna Cum Laude
Wilson
Joshua Moor, BA, Economics
University of Milwaukee
Fall 2021 Graduates
Woodville
Andrea Cronk, College of Health Sciences, Master of Science
Glenwood City
Nathan Hill, College of Engineering and Applied Science, Bachelor of Science in Engineering
Northwood Technical College
Fall 2021 Graduates
Baldwin
Brooke Huftel, New Richmond, Nursing – Associated Degree, Kathy Carlson CNA Scholarship
Leah Magsam, New Richmond, Accounting – New Richmond Staff Scholarship
Brionna Munford, New Richmond, Nursing – Associate Degree, Going for the Green Scholarship and Nursing Scholarship (NR).
Hammond
Jeremy Beck, New Richmond, Welding, New Richmond Staff Scholarship
Christopher Pizzi, New Richmond, Leadership Development, Lester B. Schreiner Veterans Scholarship
Woodville
Tanner Nyhus, New Richmond, Automated Packaging Systems Technician, Robert Scoville-Automated Packaging Scholarship and John and Jacque Johnston Scholarship
Northwood Technical College
Fall 2021 Dean’s List
Wilson
Simone K. Webinger, Senior
University of Maryland Global Campus
Fall 2021 Dean’s List
Woodville
Kelly Klund
St. Norbert College
Fall 2021 Dean’s List
Glenwood City
Nyah Anderson
