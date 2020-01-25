A Colfax man was booked into the Dunn County Jail last week on charges he murdered his father.
Gary E. Styer, 51, is facing his initial court appearance 1:15 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24 in Dunn County Circuit Court.
According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a request for a welfare check Jan. 15 in the town of Colfax. They responded to the residence and discovered a deceased male.
Investigators learned in the morning hours of Jan. 15, Styer used a blunt object to cause the death of his father Edward J. Styer, 78. Gary remained in the home with him until later in the day when he drove to Eau Claire and disclosed to an acquaintance something had happened in the house. Gary was subsequently arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.